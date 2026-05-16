Chinese Stocks Tumble as Rising Global Bond Yields Nip Market Rallies

China stock markets stumbled at the end of the week as rising bond yields nipped earlier rallies across the world.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost more than 1 percent both Thursday and Friday, wrapping up the week with a decrease of 1.1 percent to end at 4,135. The decline, led by the energy sector, precious metals and solar panels, followed decade-high closes earlier in the week.

The Shenzhen Component Index narrowed its weekly loss to 0.02 percent, and the tech-focused ChiNext, rose 3.5 percent on strong resilience of some technology stocks.

The summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which ended on Friday, produced warm exchanges for improved bilateral relations but no major deals were announced yet. Xi said China and the US both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

"The performance this week is a bit unexpected, when the leaders of the world's two biggest economies meet to address issues of concern," said Zhou Peng, an analyst with China International Capital Corp. "The market response may lag behind the influence of Xi-Trump summit, while the whole world is watching to see what happens next."

Global markets were more focused on the threat of inflation from the Iran war than geopolitical pleasantries. Fears about higher oil and commodity prices rippling through the global economy drove bond yields higher. Wall Street markets fell after US Treasury yields spiked to one-year highs amid bets that the US Federal Reserve will have to raise rates this year after disappointing consumer and producer price data this week.

The Nikkei index in Japan plummeted 2 percent after figures released on Friday showed wholesale inflation up 4.9 percent in April, its fastest pace in three years, sending Japanese bond yields to multi-year highs. The central bank is expected to lift interest rates next month from near zero. Bond markets in the UK remained skittish over the continuing parliamentary tug-of-war to oust Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The FTSE index in London fell 1.7 percent.