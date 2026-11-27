The AI arms race looks unstoppable, but is it just the inflation of a trillion-dollar bubble? That's the question everyone is asking, and the latest quarterly earnings from China's top internet giants compared – with their counterparts in Silicon Valley – offer a sobering answer.

The costly bill for infrastructure buildout has arrived, and it is squeezing cash flows long before commercial returns fully materialize.

Third-quarter financial results from Chinese tech titans Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings reveal that colossal investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to weigh heavily on liquidity and profit margins. Yet, neither company is hitting the brakes.

"It is a long tunnel," said Bian Fengwei, chief investment advisor at Aijian Securities. "Although there is light at the end of the tunnel, nobody knows just how long that tunnel will be."

For Alibaba and Tencent, the scale of capital expenditure required to stay competitive in AI computing has reached historic levels, turning healthy operating cash flows into steep deficits.

In the quarter ended on September 30, Alibaba reported revenue rose 10 percent from a year earlier to 271.5 billion yuan (US$38.1 billion), beating forecasts. Adjusted profit, excluding investment gains and other one-time items, rose 92 percent to 19.9 billion yuan, missing market expectations. Behind the numbers was a 60 percent surge in capital expenditure to 50.5 billion yuan, driven by AI infrastructure buildouts that pushed the company into a negative free cash flow of 34.5 billion yuan.

Tencent's spending spree was even more aggressive. The Shenzhen-based conglomerate reported third-quarter revenue of 207.3 billion yuan, crossing the 200-billion-yuan quarterly milestone for the first time, though growth slowed to 8 percent from 11 percent in the previous quarter as overseas gaming sales dipped 9 percent. Net profit edged up just 0.8 percent to 63.6 billion yuan.

What startled analysts was Tencent's capital outlay. Spending jumped to 81.4 billion yuan in the third quarter alone–surpassing the 79 billion yuan it spent across all of 2025. Upfront prepayments for computing power pushed Tencent's free cash flow to negative 69 billion yuan.