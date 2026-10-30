China Looks Skyward to a Future of Satellite Internet, Data Center Technology

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

The high-stakes space race between China and the US is intensifying far beyond low-Earth orbit, as global aerospace giants vie for orbital dominance and Chinese industry leaders, scientists and policymakers forge a domestic blueprint to overcome existing cost hurdles. At the 2026 Satellite Internet Industry Ecosystem Conference in Shanghai this week, hundreds of officials gathered to map out the next phase of commercial expansion. The consensus among experts is clear. "China's satellite internet industry is accelerating the deployment of its network and moving toward large-scale commercial operation," said Zhang Wenjun, an academician and professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

The benchmark for success remains the US, where SpaceX dominates the low-Earth orbit realm with more than 11,000 active satellites and a global customer base exceeding 13.6 million Starlink users. However, Chinese operators are executing a rapid catch-up, anchored by two powerhouses – Beijing-based China Satellite Network Group and Shanghai-backed SpaceSail. By October, SpaceSail had deployed 256 operational satellites, more than double last year's total. The company expects to have 324 satellites in orbit by the end of the year, targeting a network of 3,000 satellites by 2030. But the success of all low-orbit operators depends on reusable rockets that reduce costs and increase the availability of launches. China is rapidly closing the technology gap in reusable rocket capabilities and high-capacity payload launches, which enable 20 or more satellites to be deployed on a single mission. Nevertheless, China's launch costs per satellite remain noticeably higher than those of SpaceX, primarily due to differences in volume and active subscriber density. By 2030, China is expected to have 10 million space internet users, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. To counter the vertically integrated model of American aerospace giants, Chinese engineers are pursuing a collaborative, open-architecture framework. "SpaceX is like Apple, with a complete, mature and tightly controlled industry chain," said Sheng Yinghua, chief research engineer at China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation Commercial Rocket Co, which was established in 2024. "Our path is to build an 'Android system' for space, an open framework that lowers entry barriers and boosts overall industry development."

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai is taking a central role in driving this open infrastructure. During the conference, municipal authorities unveiled upgraded policies and support platforms designed to build a complete "space-air-ground" integrated communications ecosystem. The initiative includes a new city-level industrial fund, a next-generation communications accelerator and a unified supply chain platform spanning the entire Yangtze River Delta region. The cross-regional platform brings together research institutes, satellite manufacturers, telecom carriers and commercial rocket companies to drive down costs. Shanghai aims to develop over 100 demonstration projects and expand its core satellite internet industry past 80 billion yuan (US$11.2 billion) by 2030. Chinese researchers and private firms are also betting heavily on high-altitude orbits and "space computing" – deploying AI processing directly onto satellite hardware to overcome fundamental spectrum and bandwidth bottlenecks.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz