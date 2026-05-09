China Unveils First Comprehensive AI Agent Regulations

China launched a regulatory framework governing artificial intelligence agents yesterday. The blueprint sets a goal to achieve a 70 percent adoption rate of these advanced intelligent systems across the country's major industries by the year 2027.

The rules introduce a tiered regulatory system. High-risk sectors like healthcare and public safety will face mandatory standards, government filing requirements and product recall mechanisms, while low-risk sectors will be left to self-regulation.

The guidelines mandate human oversight, ensuring users retain ultimate decision-making power and visibility over AI actions. The policy also strictly bans algorithms that cause user addiction or exploit consumers. To boost the industry, authorities plan to build a national registration platform assigning digital IDs to AI agents to ensure traceability. The government also greenlit 19 specific uses, encouraging deployment and state procurement in fields such as smart manufacturing, financial risk control, scientific research and embodied robotics.