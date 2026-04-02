[Tech]
Shanghai
Hangzhou

Shanghai Holds Second Digiloong Global AI Innovation Competition

by Zhu Shenshen
April 2, 2026
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Shanghai kicked off the second Digiloong Global AI Innovation Competition (GAIC) on Thursday. The international "AI+Gaming" event aims to expedite the integration of artificial intelligence across various industrial sectors.

A collaborative initiative between Shanghai-based gaming giant Century Huatong, local government bodies, and leading venture capital firms, the competition reinforces Shanghai's strategic ambition to establish itself as a premier global hub for eSports and AI innovation.

This year's competition features three primary tracks: AI Games, AI Applications and AI Agents. Registration opened on Thursday, April 2. Global participants can submit their entries via the official event website.

To increase global awareness and participation, the event will include offline sites in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Macau. The winners will be announced on July 31 at ChinaJoy 2026, Asia's largest digital entertainment expo held in Shanghai.

Winners will receive a comprehensive support package, including business incubators, investment matchmaking and technical resources. The competition has already proved its value as a springboard for startups.

Haiyi Interactive Entertainment, winner of the inaugural Digiloong match, secured strategic investment from Century Huatong. Gamercury, another standout team, received joint funding from the Shanghai Angel Club.

This event serves as a crucial bridge between technology developers, enterprises, investment organizations and users. Ultimately, it accelerates the transition of AI from laboratory research to large-scale industrial application, said the organizer.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai#Hangzhou
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