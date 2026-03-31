Tech Giants Redefine Retail in Shanghai: Immersive Flagships Drive New Consumption Trends

Technology giants Apple, Dolby, and Siemens are expanding in Shanghai by opening flagship stores that emphasize hands-on experience over traditional sales, thereby promoting a modern lifestyle and boosting local consumption.

These high-profile expansions position Shanghai at the forefront of the intersection of art, fashion, and technology.

Siemens Home Appliances opened a global flagship store in Shanghai last week. It's the brand's largest retail space at 800 square meters. As the first Chinese store to adopt Siemens' latest showroom philosophy, it displays "multi-scene" home environments for cooking, laundry, and food storage solutions.

The store will offer professional cooking and coffee-making classes to engage customers.

"It is more than just a store or display space; it is a lifestyle environment that brings together German engineering, intelligent technology and immersive design," said Hubert de Haan, senior vice president of Siemens Home Appliances China.

The store in the heart of the Xuhui District provides a "feel-at-home" experience for shoppers and a high-end showroom for real estate developers looking to buy premium appliances.

Experience-based retail is growing as consumers seek physical touch points. While online shopping dominates, more consumers are returning to brick-and-mortar stores for firsthand testing, especially in the appliance sector, according to Ge Sen, secretary general of Shanghai Commercial Trade Association.