Tech Giants Redefine Retail in Shanghai: Immersive Flagships Drive New Consumption Trends
Technology giants Apple, Dolby, and Siemens are expanding in Shanghai by opening flagship stores that emphasize hands-on experience over traditional sales, thereby promoting a modern lifestyle and boosting local consumption.
These high-profile expansions position Shanghai at the forefront of the intersection of art, fashion, and technology.
Siemens Home Appliances opened a global flagship store in Shanghai last week. It's the brand's largest retail space at 800 square meters. As the first Chinese store to adopt Siemens' latest showroom philosophy, it displays "multi-scene" home environments for cooking, laundry, and food storage solutions.
The store will offer professional cooking and coffee-making classes to engage customers.
"It is more than just a store or display space; it is a lifestyle environment that brings together German engineering, intelligent technology and immersive design," said Hubert de Haan, senior vice president of Siemens Home Appliances China.
The store in the heart of the Xuhui District provides a "feel-at-home" experience for shoppers and a high-end showroom for real estate developers looking to buy premium appliances.
Experience-based retail is growing as consumers seek physical touch points. While online shopping dominates, more consumers are returning to brick-and-mortar stores for firsthand testing, especially in the appliance sector, according to Ge Sen, secretary general of Shanghai Commercial Trade Association.
In tandem with the Siemens launch, Dolby Laboratories opened Dolby House Shanghai last week, its first-ever global flagship experience center.
Nestled in the historic Zhang Yuan neighborhood of the Jing'an District, the center showcases Dolby's immersive ecosystem across home entertainment, consumer electronics and automotive technology.
Dolby also announced an expanded partnership with Tencent's QQ Music. The collaboration will soon bring Dolby Atmos to the QQ Music mobile app, powered by Dolby's flagship AC-4 audio codec.
"As one of the world's most dynamic cultural and technology hubs, Shanghai provides a powerful backdrop for Dolby's first global flagship. This space reflects our continued investment in China and our commitment to deepening engagement with creators and consumers in one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment markets," Dolby said.
Apple Jing'an, the tech giant's largest store in Asia, recently transformed into a high-fashion venue. During the Shanghai Fashion Week, designer Feng Chen Wang presented a special collection titled "Life and Love."
The event celebrated Apple's 50th anniversary and its "Think Different" ethos. Featuring dozens of models and celebrities, the show turned the retail space into a cultural landmark where fashion and technology co-author new social moments.
Shanghai's targeted subsidies are acting as a vital catalyst for this retail evolution. Under the city's 2026 policy, consumers can enjoy on-site subsidies for a wide range of electronics, from Apple's latest Neo computers to high-efficiency Siemens washing machines.
During the peak Chinese New Year season, retail spending maintained strong momentum, with a clear shift in consumer preference toward mid- to high-end products. By allowing these subsidies to be applied directly at the point of sale, Shanghai offline retail sector remains a vibrant pillar of the local economy.
Editor: Yao Minji