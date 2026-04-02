City Issues the First Prescription of A New Drug for A Rare Joint Condition

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has issued the first prescription in Shanghai for an innovative rare disease medication, marking a transformative shift in the treatment approach for the condition – moving from repeated surgical interventions to standardized chronic disease management.

This week, doctors at the hospital's clinic prescribed pimicotinib, the first innovative targeted therapy approved in China for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), which is a rare disease.

The drug was officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration in December 2025, and this first prescription in Shanghai marks its official use in treatment, bringing new hope to TGCT patients and changing how this rare condition is treated.

This breakthrough extends far beyond a standard medical intervention for the 67-year-old female patient who received the prescription. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a diffuse tenosynovial giant cell tumor. The tumor kept coming back even after several surgeries. The unrelenting pain and restricted joint mobility caused by the condition severely compromised her daily life and overall quality of life.

Thanks to the approval and clinical availability of pimicotinib at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, she has become the first patient in Shanghai to benefit from systemic targeted therapy, personally witnessing the end of the long-standing clinical dilemma of "recurrent surgeries with no definitive cure."

"While tenosynovial giant cell tumor is not life-threatening, it can severely erode patients' quality of life," stated Dr Yang Qingcheng, executive deputy director of the orthopedics department and director of the musculoskeletal oncology department at the hospital.