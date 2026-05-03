[City News]

Dazzling Light Art, Shopping Experience Illuminates Jing'an

by shanghaigov
May 3, 2026
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51.jpeg

​The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show is held along Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas from May 1 to 5. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show illuminated Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas on May 1, kicking off a five-day celebration.

Part of the Fourth Shining Shanghai Light Up Jing'an 2026, the event runs from 7 pm to 10 pm through May 5, with selected light installations remaining on display until May 10.

52.jpeg

​The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show is held along Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas from May 1 to 5. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The West Nanjing Road business district features an exhibition area centered around Zhangyuan, utilizing commercial spaces like Wujiang Road and North Maoming Road to create an extended lighting experience. In line with the Jing'an International Flower Show, a themed light show titled "Flower Years" will be held in the Tongfu Garden area.

53.jpeg

​The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show is held along Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas from May 1 to 5. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

In the Suzhou Creek Bay business district, light installations adorn the waterfront platform, featuring a series of projection shows called "Brilliant Night".

Additionally, visitors can enjoy a special "Light and Shadow Coffee" initiative aimed at fostering a vibrant nighttime consumption scene.

54.jpeg

​The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show is held along Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas from May 1 to 5. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

55.jpeg

​The Shining Jing'an Light and Shopping Show is held along Nanjing West Road and Suzhou Creek Bay business areas from May 1 to 5. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

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