Family-friendly Farms in Shanghai: A Guide to Rural Fun with Kids

Looking for a weekend getaway that keeps both kids and parents happy? These six farms in Shanghai offer hands-on activities, open spaces, and a chance to experience country life without traveling too far. From feeding baby cows to baking traditional rice cakes, there's something here for every family.

Nine Merits

Tucked away in Chuansha town, Nine Merits sits not far from Shanghai Disney Resort. The farm is run like a well-kept nature museum, where every step — from planting rice to harvesting and baking — is designed with care. Children can learn about seasonal fruits and vegetables growing in the fields and even turn freshly picked produce into their own lunch.

Highlights: seasonal farming classes, food workshops, field treasure hunts

If you go: No 546 Wenju West Road, Pudong New Area

​Children have fun outdoors at Nine Merits Farm. [Photo/Nine Merits]

Bright Farm

Bright Farm is the largest dairy farm in Shanghai, home to over 5,000 cows and offering completely free admission.

Visitors can join a free guided tour that walks them through the facility. Through a huge glass wall, visitors can see cows line up to step onto a high-tech rotating platform for milking, often while listening to music — a surprisingly calming sight. After the tour, children can get closer and even feed the calves.

Highlights: observing the milking process, hand-feeding calves, visiting the interactive dairy museum

If you go: No 1588 Yongguang Road, Jinshan district

​A calf drinks milk at Bright Farm. [Photo/Bright Farm]

Yunye & Farm

Want to go camping but don't own a tent or any gear? Yunye Farm in Fengxian is made for you. The farm covers 8.4 hectares, with four large camping lawns and over 100 BBQ stations. Tents, folding tables, camping chairs, and even ready-to-grill food packages are all provided. Just show up, and you are ready to camp like a pro.

Kids have plenty to do too: feeding animals, riding off-road vehicles, playing laser tag in the woods, climbing through treetop courses, and trying archery. Adults can relax by the grill, enjoy the breeze, and watch the children run across the grass.

Highlights: gear-free BBQ, off-road track, laser tag, tree climbing adventures

If you go: No 1236 Youyi Road, Fengxian district

​An alpaca at Yunye Farm greets visitors. [Photo/Fengxian district government]

Xiangduo Happy Farm

On Chongming Island, Xiangduo Happy Farm represents the best of refined countryside living. Covering more than 13 hectares, the farm features a lakeside Western-style restaurant, stand-alone country villas, and large lawns. It has even introduced gentle Shetland ponies from abroad, allowing young children to ride safely around the grassy fields.

The farm's nature classes guide children through handicrafts, gardening, and making clay-oven roasted chicken. For those who want to stay longer, the villas offer a quiet evening under the stars.

Highlights: pony rides, DIY clay-oven chicken, feeding ducks by the lake, making traditional green rice balls

If you go: No 1500 Xiaoxing Highway, Chongming district

​An aerial view of Xiangduo Happy Farm. [Photo/Miaozhen town government]

Auspicious Rice

Tucked away in Yexie, Songjiang district, this farm blends dining, farming, and traditional crafts into a seamless experience. Children can try their hand at making Yexie soft rice cake, a local intangible cultural heritage item. Freshly steamed rice cakes are available to take home.

In summer, visitors can wear hanfu, board a black-awning boat, and pick lotus pods among the pond flowers. The farm sits next to vast rice fields, perfect for a quiet walk after a meal.

Highlights: DIY heritage rice cakes, lotus picking, rice field train, hands-on farming activities

If you go: No 1121 Hongyang Highway, Songjiang district

​An aerial view of Auspicious Rice. [Photo/Songjiang district government]

Fang Yuan Farm

Located in Pujiang town, Minhang district, Fang Yuan Farm spans over 16.6 hectares, with water accounting for nearly a third of its area. Originally a closed orchard used only for fruit picking, it has been transformed into an open countryside playground. White cottages in a French-style village, a tree-shaded cafe, a mud kitchen for kids, and camping lawns all come together to create a relaxed vibe akin to southern France.

Cherry tomatoes and loquats can be picked from May to June. The farm also offers crawfish fishing, a scenic train ride, and lakeside BBQ. Sitting by the water amid the evening breeze is the perfect way to end a day.

Highlights: crawfish fishing, lakeside BBQ, seasonal fruit picking, pour-over coffee, French-style village photo spots

If you go: No 1239 Shendu Highway, Minhang district

​Greenery and flowers are everywhere at Fang Yuan Farm. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Commission of Agriculture and Rural Affairs]