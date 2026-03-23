A YOUNG Season of Diversity and Crossover

Diverse and crossover theater works, both from home and abroad, are the highlights of Theater YOUNG's new performance season, which involves 40 stage productions in over 110 performances. The five international works each present a distinct style and theme. "Lumens" from Canada unleashes a sensory explosion of light and particle effects, transforming drumbeats into visible pulses of time and space.

"Evening" from Belarus tells the story of three lonely elderly people with a touch of warmth. "Viva Football" from the Czech Republic blends freestyle football with electronic music into a fable of heroes and dreams. "La Tormenta" from Spain illuminates the subtleties of growing up through the lens of childlike innocence. "Artificial By Nature" uses artificial intelligence's perspective to question the boundary between human and machine.

Credit: Ti Gong

Hong Kong theater companies and artists will also greet audiences in the new performance season. The Hong Kong Repertory Theater will make its Theater YOUNG debut with "The Emperor, His Mom, a Eunuch and a Man," using the setting of a Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) court drama as a shell to explore the eternal dilemmas of power, desire, and human nature. The We Draman Group will present the 2.0 version of the musical "Draft My Life." The work won the Asian Art Special Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and also took home the Best Original Musical award at the 33rd Hong Kong Drama Awards.

Credit: Ti Gong

The GOAT Unit will continue to hand the stage to emerging theatrical creators and works. The new performance season also includes a number of public welfare performances with an average ticket price of 100 yuan (US$14.5). Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "THEATREYOUNG" for more information.