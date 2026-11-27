A Hungarian cultural event featuring fairy tales, folk dance and traditional music was held at the Park Hotel Shanghai from November 20 to 22 as part of BudapestFEST 2026.

The Park Hotel Shanghai at People's Square was designed by Hungarian-Slovak architect László Hudec. The historic building provided a perfect setting for the event, bringing Hungary's artistic traditions to one of Shanghai's architectural landmarks.

A Hungarian children's book author and creator of Bogyó és Babóca, Bartos Erika, introduced the series to young audiences.