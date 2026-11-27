BudapestFEST Brings the Best of Hungary to Shanghai
A Hungarian cultural event featuring fairy tales, folk dance and traditional music was held at the Park Hotel Shanghai from November 20 to 22 as part of BudapestFEST 2026.
The Park Hotel Shanghai at People's Square was designed by Hungarian-Slovak architect László Hudec. The historic building provided a perfect setting for the event, bringing Hungary's artistic traditions to one of Shanghai's architectural landmarks.
A Hungarian children's book author and creator of Bogyó és Babóca, Bartos Erika, introduced the series to young audiences.
Hungarian folk dancers Kovács Norbert and Gaschler Beáta from the Kígyós "Élő Forrás" Traditional Preservation Association performed for the gathering. Kovács is a recipient of the Golden Spur Lifetime Achievement Award.
The performances were accompanied by Hungarian musicians Kalász Máté, Tamás Lajos, and Gergely. Their live music energized the dance acts and introduced visitors to Hungarian folk traditions.
Guests sampled red wines from three Hungarian wineries: Antal, Schrieber and Koch.
Through children's literature, folk dance and traditional music, the event gave visitors an opportunity to explore Hungarian culture and experience a different artistic tradition.
Editor: Fu Rong