Chinese-Built Cruise Ships Meet as Wusongkou Forum Charts Growth
China's first two domestically built large cruise ships, Adora Magic City and Adora Flora City, docked side by side at Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Port on Sunday.
On the same day, the 2026 Wusongkou Forum in Baoshan District explored how the expanding cruise industry could attract more passengers and generate more spending ashore.
Operators outlined plans for short cruises, more international guests and longer Yangtze River voyages, while local officials presented projects to connect the port with surrounding attractions and new transport links.
Adora Flora City, delivered on November 6, is preparing to sail south to Guangzhou for its maiden commercial voyage from Nansha port on November 22. Adora Magic City will continue operating from Shanghai, giving passengers more opportunities to sail aboard Chinese-built ships.
Wusongkou handled 55 percent of China's cruise ship calls and 76 percent of its inbound and outbound cruise passenger traffic in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Baoshan government.
"It's a fantastic port in terms of its location and proximity to (downtown) Shanghai," said Benjamin Bouldin, president of Royal Caribbean International in China and managing director of Asia.
He praised the coordination between port teams and authorities, which helps passengers board and leave ships smoothly. Shanghai also gives international visitors a convenient place to spend several days exploring before or after a cruise, he said.
Royal Caribbean plans to deploy four ships in Asia for the 2027–28 season, with departures from Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, Bouldin said.
Its three-night "Turn Up the Weekend" cruises include trips to Jeju, offering a short holiday with little time away from work. Other itineraries finish in a different port, allowing passengers to continue their holiday on land.
"Long gone are the days where they just wanted to shop. They're now looking for immersive experiences. They're looking to create memories with friends and family members that last a lifetime," he said.
Royal Caribbean is developing shore excursions around those interests, alongside themed sailings for families and weekend travelers.
For MSC Cruises, international guests already account for more than half the passengers on some sailings from Shanghai, said Huang Ruiling, president of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys in China. Overseas travelers are flying into the city to join cruises to Japan and South Korea before returning to Shanghai.
MSC Bellissima will continue using both Shanghai and Busan as home ports in 2027, allowing passengers to board the same ship in either city.
"When you talk about Wusongkou's strengths, you first have to talk about Shanghai's strengths," Huang said.
Shanghai's location allows operators to offer varied itineraries to Japan and South Korea within a short holiday, she said. The port also serves the Yangtze River Delta, a major market for leisure travel.
Handling an international passenger mix requires efficient port services. On some departures, Huang said, formalities for more than 5,000 passengers, including roughly 3,000 international guests with different travel documents, need to be completed within about three hours.
MSC is also seeking to introduce a cruise in 2027 that returns to Shanghai without calling at another port. The sailing remains subject to government approval.
Adora Magic City operated its first such voyage from Wusongkou in June, with further departures planned. These short holidays add another option for travelers who want to spend their short break at sea.
Wusongkou's position at the mouth of the Yangtze also gives visitors a route farther into China.
Chongqing Changjiang Shipping Co. Ltd plans to operate regular Shanghai–Chongqing voyages aboard Yangtze 3, said deputy general manager Chen Xilong. The journeys last 11 to 12 days and cover more than 2,300 kilometers, combining river scenery with visits to historic cities and cultural attractions.
"For ocean cruises, the main attraction is the ship. On our Yangtze cruises, it is the interaction between the ship and the shore," Chen said.
Passengers visit attractions ashore on almost every day of the journey. Onboard performances and talks introduce the cultures of the regions along the river, linking life aboard with the places passengers visit.
Chen singled out sailing through the Three Gorges and passing through the five-stage locks at the Three Gorges Dam as distinctive experiences.
The route gives visitors to Shanghai a longer inland holiday option and connects Wusongkou's ocean cruise business with destinations along the Yangtze.
Baoshan is also working to make the port easier to reach from across the Chinese mainland. Shanghai Baoshan Railway Station is expected to be completed in 2027. Plans presented at the forum include combined rail and cruise ticketing, direct shuttles between the station and port, and coordinated baggage transfers.
To encourage passengers to stay longer, the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort is upgrading its waterfront attractions and developing holiday products for older travelers, couples and younger visitors.
Projects due to open include China Duty Free Harbor City, a shopping and leisure complex, and a dome-screen cinema, adding places to visit before and after a voyage.
For older passengers, planned products include cruises celebrating golden wedding anniversaries and retirement, combining onshore wellness services with holidays at sea.
The "Baoshan So Sweet" program will introduce group wedding celebrations involving cities along the Yangtze. A planned bank partnership will offer newlyweds a card with cruise discounts and other benefits.
A separate program for younger travelers will connect social activities aboard ships with sightseeing and leisure outings in Baoshan after disembarkation.
Editor: Li Qian