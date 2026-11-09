Chinese-Built Cruise Ships Meet as Wusongkou Forum Charts Growth

China's first two domestically built large cruise ships, Adora Magic City and Adora Flora City, docked side by side at Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Port on Sunday.

On the same day, the 2026 Wusongkou Forum in Baoshan District explored how the expanding cruise industry could attract more passengers and generate more spending ashore.

Operators outlined plans for short cruises, more international guests and longer Yangtze River voyages, while local officials presented projects to connect the port with surrounding attractions and new transport links.

Adora Flora City, delivered on November 6, is preparing to sail south to Guangzhou for its maiden commercial voyage from Nansha port on November 22. Adora Magic City will continue operating from Shanghai, giving passengers more opportunities to sail aboard Chinese-built ships.

Wusongkou handled 55 percent of China's cruise ship calls and 76 percent of its inbound and outbound cruise passenger traffic in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Baoshan government.

"It's a fantastic port in terms of its location and proximity to (downtown) Shanghai," said Benjamin Bouldin, president of Royal Caribbean International in China and managing director of Asia.

He praised the coordination between port teams and authorities, which helps passengers board and leave ships smoothly. Shanghai also gives international visitors a convenient place to spend several days exploring before or after a cruise, he said.

Royal Caribbean plans to deploy four ships in Asia for the 2027–28 season, with departures from Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, Bouldin said.

Its three-night "Turn Up the Weekend" cruises include trips to Jeju, offering a short holiday with little time away from work. Other itineraries finish in a different port, allowing passengers to continue their holiday on land.

"Long gone are the days where they just wanted to shop. They're now looking for immersive experiences. They're looking to create memories with friends and family members that last a lifetime," he said.

Royal Caribbean is developing shore excursions around those interests, alongside themed sailings for families and weekend travelers.