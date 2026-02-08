Chinese Opera Series Bridges Tradition and Innovation

Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series will gather 10 productions in 16 performances from February 28 to May 1, covering traditional opera genres including Peking, Kunqu, Wuju and Huju. In its 16th edition, the annual series will open with Jiangsu Kunqu Theater's "Dealing in Horses" and "White Blouse," starring award-winning Kunqu Opera artist Shi Xiaming.

Peking Opera master Shi Yihong will return to the stage of the Art Center on March 6 and 7, performing the Mei School representative work "Farewell My Concubine," as well as the Mei Lanfang Yuqun Troupe's version of "Si Ping Mountain" and "Peony Pavilion." From March 26 to 29, the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe will stage the complete "Four Dreams in the Camellia Hall" to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the play's creation and the 410th anniversary of ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu's passing.

The innovative Wuju Opera "Monkey King Subdues the White-Bone Demon" integrates new stage technologies such as drones, robot dogs, and naked-eye 3D, meeting audiences on April 17 and 18. "Echoes of the Song Dynasty" by the Beijing Xianwuren Dance Studio is also part of the series. Showcasing the artistic beauty of Song Dynasty poetry, the dance will make its Shanghai premiere on April 24.