[General]
Shanghai
Beijing

Chinese Opera Series Bridges Tradition and Innovation

by Ma Yue
February 8, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai Oriental Art Center's Classic Chinese Opera Series will gather 10 productions in 16 performances from February 28 to May 1, covering traditional opera genres including Peking, Kunqu, Wuju and Huju.

In its 16th edition, the annual series will open with Jiangsu Kunqu Theater's "Dealing in Horses" and "White Blouse," starring award-winning Kunqu Opera artist Shi Xiaming.

Chinese Opera Series Bridges Tradition and Innovation
Caption: Shi Yihong will be starred in "Farewell My Concubine."

Peking Opera master Shi Yihong will return to the stage of the Art Center on March 6 and 7, performing the Mei School representative work "Farewell My Concubine," as well as the Mei Lanfang Yuqun Troupe's version of "Si Ping Mountain" and "Peony Pavilion."

From March 26 to 29, the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe will stage the complete "Four Dreams in the Camellia Hall" to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the play's creation and the 410th anniversary of ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu's passing.

Chinese Opera Series Bridges Tradition and Innovation
Caption: Wuju Opera "Mu Guiying" will be performed on April 18.

The innovative Wuju Opera "Monkey King Subdues the White-Bone Demon" integrates new stage technologies such as drones, robot dogs, and naked-eye 3D, meeting audiences on April 17 and 18.

"Echoes of the Song Dynasty" by the Beijing Xianwuren Dance Studio is also part of the series. Showcasing the artistic beauty of Song Dynasty poetry, the dance will make its Shanghai premiere on April 24.

Chinese Opera Series Bridges Tradition and Innovation
Caption: "Echoes of the Song Dynasty" by the Beijing Xianwuren Dance Studio is also part of the series.

Since its inauguration in 2008, the Art Center's Chinese Opera Series aims at introducing quality traditional opera works to the public, providing a platform for both precocious young performers and celebrated artists.

Those interested can log on to the Art Center's official website www.shoac.com.cn for more information and buy tickets.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Shanghai#Beijing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
FEATURED
Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
@ ShineLineMar 3, 2026
Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
[In Focus]
Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
Known as hudie su, or "butterfly crisps" for their distinctive shape, palmiers are believed to have originated in Europe, arriving in Shanghai in the early 20th century.
What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
[News]
What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
The annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference begin this week in Beijing.
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
[First in China]
[First in Shanghai] Incense, Golf, Dogs and Everything in Between
From fragrance and fashion to sport and global museum gift, these new openings show how brands are rethinking retail in Shanghai.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions