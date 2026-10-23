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Chongming Cycling Carnival Draws the Crowd

by Ding Yining
October 23, 2026
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Chongming Cycling Carnival Draws the Crowd
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Kids and pros enjoyed the Shanghai Cycling Carnival.

The Chenjia Town Sea Starry Sky Camp hosted the Shanghai Cycling Carnival Dongtan Station and the inaugural Cycling Festival of the 9th Shanghai (Chongming) Leisure Sports Conference on October 17 and 18, as part of the 2026 Shanghai Mass Sports Season.

The event featured a Gravel Time Trial and a family balance bike race, among other races.

Balance bike racing helps kids exercise and develop balance and coordination. The special competition drew 35 families.

As a major public event at the World Championships, the fun-filled competition introduced children to sportsmanship and made top-level professional sports more appealing to families.

More than 50 gravel racers from around the world competed in the new Gravel race, or bike-crossing.

Global cycling is gradually adopting the game, which is part of the International Cycling Union's official championship series.

The race's beauty and technical challenge come from Chongming's dirt roads, sloping meadows, and tree-lined greenways with hairpin twists.

This event combined the excitement of large-scale cycling, outdoor exhibitions, and leisure activities to show Chongming's attraction for professional sports and leisure events.

Editor: Li Qian

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