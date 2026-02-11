[General]
Shanghai

Crossover and Debut Shows Feature in AIA Grand Theater's New Season

by Ma Yue
February 11, 2026
Share Article:

Crossover concerts, musicals, dances and dramas are featured in AIA Grand Theater's new performance season, with over 10 of them making Shanghai or China debuts.

"Infinity Saga," a unique blend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and live music will take audiences on a thrilling audio-visual journey on March 1. The concert features a selection of songs from 23 iconic Marvel films, spanning from "Iron Man" in 2008 to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, connecting heroes and major events of the Marvel Universe through music.

The "Black Myth: Wukong" symphony concert, another crossover show integrating game and music, will return to the theater in the new season. When the concert debuted in 2024, tickets were sold out in just seven minutes. The 2026 edition of the concert will be upgraded, using 90 minutes of musical narrative to reawaken the audience's emotional memories of the "Journey to the West" story.

Crossover and Debut Shows Feature in AIA Grand Theater's New Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The "Black Myth: Wukong" symphony concert will make a return this year.

The Barricade Boys, a male vocal group from London's West End, will make their China debut at AIA Grand Theater in June. Comprising four singers honed in the classic musical "Les Misérables," the ensemble brings a crossover blend of beloved musical theater numbers with elements of pop, rock, and free-spirited swing music. With 24 meticulously arranged songs, the performance is set to delight local musical theater fans.

Crossover and Debut Shows Feature in AIA Grand Theater's New Season
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Barricade Boys will be making their China debut.

Choreographer Yang Liping's dance theater work "Under Siege: The Full Story of Farewell My Concubine" will meet audiences in April.

Other recommended performances include musicals "Hedwig and The Angry Inch," "Frankenstein," "Jane Eyre," and rising singer Eve Ai's solo concert.

If you go:

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号

Editor: Han Jing

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
FEATURED
[IN FOCUS]
Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
@ Li XueqingLineMar 3, 2026
Less Workplace Bias, Confidence in Personal Growth: Women's Survey
[News]
Less Workplace Bias, Confidence in Personal Growth: Women's Survey
The survey examined living conditions across employment, family life, health and self-development.
Shanghai Set to Soak Up 15C Sunshine But Keep the Umbrellas Close
[Quick News]
Shanghai Set to Soak Up 15C Sunshine But Keep the Umbrellas Close
Sunny skies and highs above 15°C will return to Shanghai early next week, but clouds and light rain will persist through the week.
Foreign and Local Residents Celebrate Lantern Festival Together
[General]
Foreign and Local Residents Celebrate Lantern Festival Together
Guests from all over Shanghai celebrated the Lantern Festival together on March 1 at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Station Party and Community Service Center.

Popular Reads

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots
1

Palmier: Shanghai's Butter-Flaky Treat with East-West Roots

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users
2

Apple Unveils iPhone 17e in China: Entry-Level Specs Target Wider Users

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations
3

Out of Sync With Fashion Trends, Guess to Shutter China Retail Operations

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions
4

What to Expect: Key Priorities at China's 2026 Two Sessions