Crossover and Debut Shows Feature in AIA Grand Theater's New Season

Crossover concerts, musicals, dances and dramas are featured in AIA Grand Theater's new performance season, with over 10 of them making Shanghai or China debuts. "Infinity Saga," a unique blend of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and live music will take audiences on a thrilling audio-visual journey on March 1. The concert features a selection of songs from 23 iconic Marvel films, spanning from "Iron Man" in 2008 to "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, connecting heroes and major events of the Marvel Universe through music.

The "Black Myth: Wukong" symphony concert, another crossover show integrating game and music, will return to the theater in the new season. When the concert debuted in 2024, tickets were sold out in just seven minutes. The 2026 edition of the concert will be upgraded, using 90 minutes of musical narrative to reawaken the audience's emotional memories of the "Journey to the West" story.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Barricade Boys, a male vocal group from London's West End, will make their China debut at AIA Grand Theater in June. Comprising four singers honed in the classic musical "Les Misérables," the ensemble brings a crossover blend of beloved musical theater numbers with elements of pop, rock, and free-spirited swing music. With 24 meticulously arranged songs, the performance is set to delight local musical theater fans.

Credit: Ti Gong