Editor's note: Shanghai has long been a place where Chinese and Western cultures and ideas converge and collide. In this "Cultural Mosaic" column, we showcase Shanghai's inclusive and diverse cultural fabric by delving into cultural events and interviewing Chinese and foreign cultural and artistic practitioners, among other means. Haipai culture is like a pattern pieced together from colorful mosaics – rich, malleable and full of vitality.

Credit: Ma Yue

American Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake" closed the Shanghai International Arts Festival on Sunday night at the Soar Theatre, marking the Shanghai Grand Opera House's 31st performance in less than a month since its November 17 opening. The programs received rave reviews from visiting world-class artists, from the opening concert "Shanghai Grand Opera House and Friends" to the Asian premieres of three major international opera productions, the complete Shostakovich symphony cycle with Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra, and the Beethoven piano concertos with Rudolf Buchbinder and the Staatskapelle Berlin.

Credit: Ti Gong

Joan Anton Rechi, the director of Teatro La Fenice's "Tosca," said he wished he could relocate to Shanghai to experience world-class performances without leaving the city. Conductor Christian Thielemann, the general music director of the Berlin State Opera, said he was impressed by the rapid handover of the venue. Such international recognition is rewarding for Zhang Xiaoding, the general manager of the Shanghai Grand Opera House. For the past month, she and her team have been at the theater nearly every day, enduring what can be described as an "extreme test."

Credit: Ti Gong

Zhang was often in the foyer before curtain-up and during intervals, observing audience guidance, ticket checks, and foyer refreshments to identify issues and learn from them. Since her sudden appointment in July, Zhang has faced the challenge of establishing the operations of a landmark theater from scratch. The Grand Opera House was delivered under pressure to adhere to the construction timeline, leading to some design aspects that have shown practical shortcomings. Zhang said those issues were found and fixed during stress tests before the opening, such as removing a row of seats in Harmony Hall to adjust the auditorium rake and extending the orchestra shell in the Soar Theatre to improve acoustics.

Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily

Zhang is also the general manager of the Shanghai Grand Theater at People's Square, so her team is highly experienced in hosting large-scale troupes. Both the Berlin State Opera and the Mariinsky brought performance and production teams of more than 300 people to the Grand Opera House on this occasion. "The challenge is that the Grand Opera House often has two large-scale productions running concurrently, which tests how well the new space is laid out and scheduled, as well as its backstage management," she said. For example, while Berlin State Opera's "Der Rosenkavalier" was running in the Harmony Hall, American Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake," with live accompaniment by the Jiaxing Tide Symphony Orchestra, was playing in the Soar Theatre – and under the original design, the two companies share backstage space.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Although the Grand Opera House has ample space, when a full-scale opera with orchestra and chorus and a ballet with orchestra run at the same time, backstage capacity is stretched beyond imagination," Zhang admitted. The Grand Opera House will address these inherent design shortcomings by redesigning internal circulation routes and opening up additional space. Improvements will also include adjusting signage for ground-floor foyer amenities and improving overall circulation and navigation in the theater's car park.

Credit: Ti Gong

"We have weathered this round of 'extreme tests'; future work will be smoother, and we will be more experienced in scheduling large-scale productions," Zhang added. With the end of the Arts Festival, how will the Shanghai Grand Opera House differ from other theaters in programming and positioning? Zhang emphasized that the Grand Opera House is not aiming to compete for market share with the Shanghai Grand Theater, the Shangyin Opera House, or other venues. Instead, its establishment addresses a gap in the theater offerings in Pudong.

Credit: Ti Gong

More Shanghai opera productions will be considered for the Grand Opera House, while other theaters may reduce opera programming. She said companies and creative teams will choose venues based on genre, production scale, and planning. "Compared to London's West End and New York's Broadway, we still need more productions that can sustain long runs and continue to draw audiences," she stated. "This necessitates that the performing arts industry, as a whole, enhance its creative and production capacities while continually refining its offerings. Although the infrastructure has significantly improved, it is now essential to concentrate on strengthening our internal capabilities," Zhang remarked.

Credit: Ti Gong

Russian maestro Valery Gergiev also stressed the importance of local artistic strength. "The most important things are your own Chinese artists, and to develop your own domestic power, artistically. I think you can do it," he said. Next, the Shanghai Grand Opera House plans to partner with 18 municipal state-owned performing arts troupes in Shanghai, reserving fixed slots for them to mount seasons of classic repertory.