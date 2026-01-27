Delegates Voices: Approval For Jing'an's 15th Five-Year Plan

Wu JianiDirector, Linfen Road Subdistrict "I am very encouraged by the district's plans to implement 'AI + public services.' This strongly supports our ongoing efforts to apply smart technologies in governance and opens new opportunities for artificial intelligence to benefit industries and improve everyday life."

Yang WenkaiGeneral Manager, Government & Enterprise Key Accounts, China Telecom Shanghai "I suggest the Jing'an government work closely with state-owned enterprises to support private and small businesses, while fostering government-industry-academia collaboration to drive local development. Setting up dedicated funds for digital transformation pilots and partnering with universities to train talent will give strong intellectual support to Jing'an's '15th Five-Year Plan.'"

Chen KunweiGeneral Manager, Hangzhou Branch, Savills Shanghai "I recommend Jing'an build a one-stop commercial real estate service platform to support foreign companies entering the district and local firms going global, offering full-chain services from overseas market research to cross-border transactions and operations. This would lower barriers to global expansion and position Jing'an as a key hub connecting international business resources."

Yan HuaFounder, Colormen Salon "I recommend creating a cross-generational, cross-space cultural platform to connect office workers and older community residents, fostering cultural interaction between high-rise business areas and traditional neighborhoods, as well as between commercial districts and local communities."