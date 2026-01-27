Jing'an Sees Steady Economic Growth, Driven by Consumer Activity

14th five-year review

Over the past five years, Jing'an District has seen steady economic growth. Its GDP rose to above 300 billion yuan (US$43.05 billion), while public budget revenue exceeded 30 billion yuan. The downtown district is home to 94 office buildings generating over 100 million yuan each in annual tax revenue, and its foreign-related economy has ranked first among Shanghai's central districts for ten consecutive years.

Consumer activity remained a key driver. Retail sales of consumer goods stayed the highest among downtown districts, while the area continued to attract first-to-market brands, adding 1,085 new store openings – the most in Shanghai. Commercial landmarks such as "The Louis" drew widespread attention. Jing'an also added 87 new regional headquarters of multinational firms and other corporates.

Key service industries, including commercial, financial and professional services, remained central to growth. Total merchandise sales stayed above 1 trillion yuan. The district launched Shanghai's first high-quality imported products demonstration zone, opened a dedicated bonded warehouse at Zhangyuan, and was approved as one of the city's first equity investment hubs. New business platforms, such as a one-stop service center for companies expanding overseas, further strengthened the business environment.

Urban renewal advanced steadily. Work on 47 scattered redevelopment sites was largely completed, making Jing'an the first among Shanghai's major renewal areas to finish this task. Renovations of aging residential buildings moved forward, including upgrades in Fangua Long, while non-self-contained housing in Pengpu community was fully overhauled.

Public services also expanded. New initiatives included a three-stage after-school care program, community childcare facilities known as "baby houses," and an integrated care model to better coordinate services for residents.