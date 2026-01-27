Jing'an Sees Steady Economic Growth, Driven by Consumer Activity
14th five-year review
Over the past five years, Jing'an District has seen steady economic growth. Its GDP rose to above 300 billion yuan (US$43.05 billion), while public budget revenue exceeded 30 billion yuan. The downtown district is home to 94 office buildings generating over 100 million yuan each in annual tax revenue, and its foreign-related economy has ranked first among Shanghai's central districts for ten consecutive years.
Consumer activity remained a key driver. Retail sales of consumer goods stayed the highest among downtown districts, while the area continued to attract first-to-market brands, adding 1,085 new store openings – the most in Shanghai. Commercial landmarks such as "The Louis" drew widespread attention. Jing'an also added 87 new regional headquarters of multinational firms and other corporates.
Key service industries, including commercial, financial and professional services, remained central to growth. Total merchandise sales stayed above 1 trillion yuan. The district launched Shanghai's first high-quality imported products demonstration zone, opened a dedicated bonded warehouse at Zhangyuan, and was approved as one of the city's first equity investment hubs. New business platforms, such as a one-stop service center for companies expanding overseas, further strengthened the business environment.
Urban renewal advanced steadily. Work on 47 scattered redevelopment sites was largely completed, making Jing'an the first among Shanghai's major renewal areas to finish this task. Renovations of aging residential buildings moved forward, including upgrades in Fangua Long, while non-self-contained housing in Pengpu community was fully overhauled.
Public services also expanded. New initiatives included a three-stage after-school care program, community childcare facilities known as "baby houses," and an integrated care model to better coordinate services for residents.
15th five-year expectations
Jing'an has kicked off its "15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030)," a key stage in its bid to become a modern international urban district.
By 2030, the district aims to advance reform and opening-up, achieve high-quality development, expand access to a high standard of living, and maintain leading governance efficiency. It also plans to strengthen its ability to attract high-end resources, lead in fashion and trends, drive technological innovation, provide quality services, and ensure modern governance. Jing'an seeks to serve as a model of openness, a benchmark for high-quality development and a "people-centered" urban district.
By 2035, the district targets a doubling of per capita GDP compared with 2020 and the full establishment of a modern international urban district.
To reach these goals, Jing'an will focus on four development priorities. The district will attract high-end resources and talent, strengthen capital markets, and expand the presence of multinational headquarters, while promoting new trade formats, including digital, cross-border, green and offshore trade. Innovation and research integration are also a priority, with support for data intelligence, life sciences and other emerging industries, alongside initiatives linking fashion, culture and technology to bring breakthroughs to market.
The district will also build high-end industrial clusters and service hubs, nurturing leading enterprises and embedding professional services across modern industries. In addition, Jing'an will deepen two-way openness, encouraging foreign and domestic investment in sectors including biomedicine, cosmetics and high-end consumption. Its "Global Service Providers" program will help local companies expand overseas and create one-stop platforms for trade, shipping and innovation collaboration.
Jing'an is advancing its position as a core area for international consumption, with a focus on world-class commercial landmarks. The district plans to develop Nanjing Road W. into a global shopping destination, linking main streets with side streets, upgrading retail spaces, diversifying offerings and attracting top domestic and international brands.
It also aims to lead in first-to-market launches, including new products, cultural and sports events and performances, positioning the area as a global "first-release" stage. Local brands will be supported through incubators and design showrooms, while partnerships with international fashion labels, top art institutions and creative innovators will create a high-profile "art, fashion and consumption" hub.
The district will focus on three functional zones to drive high-quality urban development. The Nanjing Road W.-Suhewan CAZ zone will emphasize fashion, trendsetting and international positioning, leveraging commercial and waterfront assets to create a world-class central activity hub. The Daning zone will integrate production, life and ecology, combining technology, cultural innovation, research and residential life while enhancing park spillovers and the experience economy. The Shibei zone will concentrate on science, headquarters, and ecological development, fostering integration of technology and industrial innovation.