Jing'an Stages Arts Showcase to VR Music Film and Hanfu Event

Credit: Ti Gong

Outstanding arts showcase Daning Theater hosted the 2025 Jing'an Outstanding Arts Showcase, highlighting the district's progress in public cultural services, quality cultural programs and public arts participation. Select performances showcased Jing'an's efforts to improve public cultural services and arts education. Six people, including SimpliCity CEO Zhu Yining, Jiangning Road Subdistrict Library head Zhu Yuxiang and Picasso Art Center director Zhang Chi, were named "Jing'an Culture and Tourism Civil Ambassadors." The district's culture and tourism bureau organized public arts training programs for over 800 participants across all 14 subdistricts. Experts taught recitation, vocal music, folk dance and jazz dance.

A VR music film A VR music film exploring memories of Shanghai in 1995, "Yao A Yao," has recently premiered at Zhangyuan in Jing'an District. As China's first VR music film to combine immersive technology with Shanghai-style cultural themes, it transports viewers to the city's lane neighborhoods three decades ago, reliving a generation's everyday scenes and memories. Users wear VR headsets to explore the shikumen stone-gate alleyways of Zhangyuan and follow personal stories set in the rapidly changing city of Shanghai in 1995. The film features the start of Metro Line 1, Shanghai Shenhua soccer club's championship win, and the opening of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. Mandarin, Shanghainese and English versions of "Yao A Yao" are available for both domestic and international audiences. Producers said seasons 2 and 3 will be released next year.

Pet model contest A pet model competition was held at Shanghai Jiuguang Center as a highlight of the mall's New Year celebrations. The "Ice and Snow Fashion Show" featured an immersive runway for pets and their owners with 100 pet "models" in silver-toned "snowfield" and crystal-style "iceberg" installations. Jiuguang Center hosted the "Mis-Matched Socks Action 10th Anniversary Charity Exhibition" with WABC Art Foundation and others. It will end on February 28. The popular Pingu-themed attraction will also remain open until February 28.

City ride A cycling event was held on the afternoon of January 1, starting from the Jing'an Tourist Information Service Center on Anyi Road. The ride followed a route linking key landmarks, including Jing'an Kerry Center, the Anyi Road area, Yuyuan Road, the "Ju Fu Chang" neighborhood, the Nanjing Road W. shopping area and the Suhewan area.

Orienteering race The second Pengpu Town & Shibei Hi-Tech Park New Year Orienteering Race was held on January 6 at the newly completed Phase II of Jing'an Youth Sports Park. More than 300 participants from over 60 teams took part in the event. Phase II of Jing'an Youth Sports Park combines ecological conservation with fitness and recreational facilities to create an active urban space that promotes healthy lifestyles.

Flag football Yanchang Road E. Kindergarten has been named the pilot campus for the Shanghai stop of the national program to promote flag football. Flag football is an official event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The kindergarten plans to develop early childhood sports education, helping children build physical strength and resilience through sustained participation in sports.

