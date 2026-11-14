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Lang Lang and Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Commemorate Beethoven's Death Bicentenary

by Ma Yue
November 14, 2026
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To mark the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's death, pianist Lang Lang has joined forces with conductor Andris Nelsons and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra for his first complete recording of Beethoven's piano concertos.

The album, "Beethoven·The Piano Concertos," to be released by Deutsche Grammophon, features the master composer's all five piano concertos, as well as Piano Sonata No. 31 (Op. 110), the Allegretto from Symphony No. 7, and a piano arrangement of the "Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9.

Lang Lang and Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Commemorate Beethoven's Death Bicentenary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Pianist Lang Lang (right) and conductor Andris Nelsons.

Lang has included these Beethoven works in his concert repertoire since early in his career. With tour plans confirmed for the 200th anniversary of Beethoven's death, he felt the time was ripe to make his first complete recording of the concertos.

"You need to be more mature and have more life experience to understand Beethoven's music better," he said.

Lang also greatly admires Nelsons and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.

Lang Lang and Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Commemorate Beethoven's Death Bicentenary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The cover of Lang Lang's new album.

"They are so open to new ideas. Andris' knowledge, love and passion have always inspired me," he said.

The Fifth Piano Concerto was recorded using both digital and analog techniques, allowing listeners to compare the sonic textures of vinyl and CD.

The album will be officially released on March 5, 2027. Individual piano concertos will be rolled out online starting this weekend.

In May, Lang plans to perform Piano Concertos Nos. 3 to 5 with Nelsons during the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra's 2027 Beethoven Festival.

Lang Lang and Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Commemorate Beethoven's Death Bicentenary
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Lang Lang plans to perform with Nelsons during the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra's 2027 Beethoven Festival in May.

Editor: Ma Yue

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