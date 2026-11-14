[News]

Shanghai Court Orders Livestream Host to Pay Triple Damages Over Fake Charity Stories

by Zhu Ying
November 14, 2026
Share Article:

In 2021, a retired woman began shopping in a livestream, moved by a host's stories of helping children stay in school and get medical treatment. Over the next two years, she spent nearly 100,000 yuan – only to discover that the stories were made up.

Shanghai's No. 2 Intermediate People's Court has upheld a ruling requiring the host, the livestream operator and a jade seller to jointly pay her 19,800 yuan in punitive damages over two jade bangles. The seller must also refund the 6,600 yuan she paid for them.

The woman, surnamed Liu, came across the livestream in 2021, where a host performing under the name "Zheng" told emotional stories about helping left-behind children attend school and providing medical treatment for children from poor families.

Moved by the stories, Liu began buying products from the livestream to support the alleged charitable efforts. Over the following two years, she spent approximately 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) purchasing products promoted by the host across multiple platforms.

Liu later discovered social media videos exposing the use of fictional storylines to drive livestream sales. After the host failed to respond to her refund request, she filed a lawsuit over two jade bangles worth 6,600 yuan, seeking a refund and 19,800 yuan in punitive damages.

The court found that the host, surnamed Gao, had repeatedly used scripted performances and fabricated stories involving emergencies and assistance to vulnerable groups without disclosing that they were fictional.

The evidence showed that Liu had been misled by the stories and made purchases out of sympathy, the court said, ruling that the practice constituted consumer fraud and violated the principle of good faith.

It also found that Gao acted as an advertising endorser, while the livestream operator, surnamed Cao, was responsible for publishing the marketing content. Both knew that the advertisements were misleading.

Editor: Wang Xiang

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
@ ShineLineNov 14, 2026
Shanghai Puts Senior Care Technology to the Test
[News]
Shanghai Puts Senior Care Technology to the Test
Experts at a two-day industry gathering urged developers to focus on older people's daily needs, with better installation, training and support after a sale.
Shanghai Dismisses Researchers After Probe Into Child's Death in Gene Therapy Study
[News]
Shanghai Dismisses Researchers After Probe Into Child's Death in Gene Therapy Study
Investigators found failures in safety reporting, ethics review and disclosure, but no data fabrication in the related Nature paper.
From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China
[News]
From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China
"One heart is full, very full," Axel Pons said to the camera after seeing the Leshan Giant Buddha for the first time.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Court Orders Livestream Host to Pay Triple Damages Over Fake Charity Stories
1

Shanghai Court Orders Livestream Host to Pay Triple Damages Over Fake Charity Stories

From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China
2

From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China

Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia Days After Admitting Affair in Letter to Staff
3

Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia Days After Admitting Affair in Letter to Staff

ByteDance Poised to Release AI Agent Beyond Mobile Assistant
4

ByteDance Poised to Release AI Agent Beyond Mobile Assistant

AISHAISH