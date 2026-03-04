Legoland Shanghai Resort Extends CNY Fun

Legoland Shanghai Resort's first Spring-Festival-themed event, originally scheduled to conclude on March 3, has been extended for one week through March 8 in response to strong market demand. Popular experiences including the New Year Brick Firecracker relay building activity, the New Year Market, themed performances and character meet-and-greets will all continue.

Credit: Ti Gong

During the Spring Festival holiday, Legoland Shanghai became a popular family travel destination across the country. The resort set a new single-day visitor record since its opening on the third day of the Chinese New Year (February 19), with visitor numbers remaining high in the next three days. Over 45,000 visitors participated in new-year-themed activities, more than 6,500 children experienced the infinite charm of brick building in creative workshops, and over 1,600 visitors celebrated birthdays within the resort.

Credit: Ti Gong

Data shows that nearly 30 percent of family visitors came from outside the Yangtze River Delta region, with significant growth in visitors from Guangdong and Beijing. The resort's influence is steadily expanding from the Yangtze River Delta to the whole country, further consolidating its position as the preferred family travel destination. At Aegean Bingo commercial street adjacent to the resort, Jinshan intangible cultural heritage performances including rolling lanterns and bench dragons took turns performing. The street cumulatively attracted nearly 1 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday, with total revenue exceeding 20 million yuan (US$2.89 million).

Credit: Ti Gong