Legoland Shanghai Resort Extends CNY Fun
Legoland Shanghai Resort's first Spring-Festival-themed event, originally scheduled to conclude on March 3, has been extended for one week through March 8 in response to strong market demand.
Popular experiences including the New Year Brick Firecracker relay building activity, the New Year Market, themed performances and character meet-and-greets will all continue.
During the Spring Festival holiday, Legoland Shanghai became a popular family travel destination across the country. The resort set a new single-day visitor record since its opening on the third day of the Chinese New Year (February 19), with visitor numbers remaining high in the next three days.
Over 45,000 visitors participated in new-year-themed activities, more than 6,500 children experienced the infinite charm of brick building in creative workshops, and over 1,600 visitors celebrated birthdays within the resort.
Data shows that nearly 30 percent of family visitors came from outside the Yangtze River Delta region, with significant growth in visitors from Guangdong and Beijing. The resort's influence is steadily expanding from the Yangtze River Delta to the whole country, further consolidating its position as the preferred family travel destination.
At Aegean Bingo commercial street adjacent to the resort, Jinshan intangible cultural heritage performances including rolling lanterns and bench dragons took turns performing. The street cumulatively attracted nearly 1 million visitors during the Spring Festival holiday, with total revenue exceeding 20 million yuan (US$2.89 million).
Canopy by Hilton Shanghai Belfry Plaza, while providing high-quality accommodation services, simultaneously launched distinctive folk experiences including intangible cultural heritage rubbing, shadow puppetry, and lacquer fan making. During the holiday, the hotel maintained an average occupancy rate of about 80 percent.
With Legoland tickets, visitors can also enjoy free admission to core cultural venues in Fengjing Ancient Town and receive spending discounts at designated merchants throughout the ancient town.
Editor: Shi Jingyun