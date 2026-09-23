Mid-Autumn Festival Guide: 6 Events to Check Out from September 25-27

Shanghai's historic areas, retail districts, cultural centers and waterfronts are staging Mid-Autumn festivities for the September 25–27 holiday. Whether you are after culture, a relaxed weekend outing, or something new to explore, these events offer different ways to see the city during the festival. Here are six to check out.

1. Meet On Longhua Autumn Gathering Seeking a festive experience that combines Chinese culture and modern light art? Visit Meet On Longhua for the Shanghai International Light Festival and Mid-Autumn traditions. Traditional Mid-Autumn elements and blessing-themed activities will create an immersive New Chinese-style lantern and light-art atmosphere. A themed market will offer cultural experiences, wellness-inspired activities, and festive goods in a comfortable setting for strolling, exploring, and enjoying traditional customs.

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If you go Date: September 25–October 7 Venue : Longhua Hui Ticket: Free entry; on-site purchases are at your own expense

2. Moon Over Global Harbor Want to experience Shanghai's skyline during the Mid-Autumn Festival? Visit Global Harbor for "Moon Over Global Harbor." The event will take place on the 52nd-floor Global Viewing Platform. Enjoy drinks and music while taking in the Mid-Autumn moon from a breathtaking panoramic view. Additionally, the event will feature a moon-themed post office where visitors can send messages and greetings to loved ones. Packages will be available that include yacht and carriage rides.

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If you go Date: September 25–27 Time: During venue opening hours Venue: Global Harbor Address: 3300 Zhongshan Road North Ticket: Festival activities are free; special sightseeing packages are charged separately

3. The 20th " Wu Gen Yue Jiao " Fengjing Water Town Wedding Festival Step back in time at this traditional Chinese wedding celebration in Fengjing Ancient Town. Twenty couples will dress in traditional wedding attire and take part in a ceremony inspired by ancient Chinese wedding customs, surrounded by blessings from visitors. The event highlights the cultural charm of Jiangnan water towns through a festive mix of culture and local traditions.

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If you go Date: September 26–27 Venue: Fengjing Ancient Town Ticket: Registration required. For details, call 021-57355555.

4. "Sea Rises with the Moon" at Jinshan City Beach Mid-Autumn Festival Carnival Want a unique Mid-Autumn night? Head south to Jinshan City Beach for the event "Sea Rises with the Moon." Planned activities include a moonlit art installation area, a moon-themed market, evening entertainment, and water performances. This event offers a relaxed holiday experience, featuring the sea, moonlight, and outdoor activities.

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If you go Date: September 25-27 Venue: Jinshan City Beach Address: 7555 Huhang Highway Ticket: Jinshan City Beach admission is 10 yuan for adults on weekdays and 25 yuan on weekends; Tourism Festival promotional prices are 5 yuan and 12.5 yuan respectively.

5. Suzhou Creek Mid-Autumn Cruises: Limited-time cruises on the Suzhou Creek. From September 25 to 26, Suzhou Creek will host two Mid-Autumn Festival cruises featuring seasonal snacks, tea culture, live music, and scenic riverfront views. The "Moon Over Suzhou Creek" cruise will offer complimentary mooncakes , which symbolize reunion and good fortune. Special tea-and- mooncake sets will be available in partnership with the Shanghai Tea Association. The "Autumn Melody on Suzhou Creek" cruise will depart from the Changhua Road Wharf and pass by Tian An 1000 Trees, where a band will perform traditional Mid-Autumn music.

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If you go Date: September 25–26 Venue: Suzhou Creek; selected cruises depart from Changhua Road Wharf Ticket: Paid; book through the " Youyou Suzhou Creek" mini program

6. Shanghai Snack Carnival (Global Food Carnival) Foodies should check out the Shanghai Snack Carnival at Global Harbor. This festival will highlight specialties from Shanghai and other regions of China, along with international flavors from Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the UK. The Australia-themed zone will focus on food and agriculture, while other sections will offer a variety of snacks, unique dishes, and regional cuisines. Overall, the food carnival will feature over 150 brands.

Credit: Ti Gong