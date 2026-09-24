TenPayGo Payment App Launched for Overseas Visitors to China

Tencent launched TenPayGo today, giving overseas visitors a new way to pay at businesses that accept WeChat Pay in China.

It supports foreign bank cards, Apple Pay and selected overseas digital wallets.

The company unveiled the app in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, and is targeting visitors making short trips to China.

Tencent said users can pay at tens of millions of merchants on the WeChat Pay network. The app accepts seven international card networks, including Visa and Mastercard, issued outside China.

Wallet support will expand in stages. The first group includes Starryblu. Tencent expects about 60 overseas wallets to connect to TenPayGo by the end of 2026.