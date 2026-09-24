TenPayGo Payment App Launched for Overseas Visitors to China
Tencent launched TenPayGo today, giving overseas visitors a new way to pay at businesses that accept WeChat Pay in China.
It supports foreign bank cards, Apple Pay and selected overseas digital wallets.
The company unveiled the app in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, and is targeting visitors making short trips to China.
Tencent said users can pay at tens of millions of merchants on the WeChat Pay network. The app accepts seven international card networks, including Visa and Mastercard, issued outside China.
Wallet support will expand in stages. The first group includes Starryblu. Tencent expects about 60 overseas wallets to connect to TenPayGo by the end of 2026.
Tencent said WeChat Pay accepts nearly 60 overseas wallets in 16 countries and regions. Opening supported wallet apps and scanning codes at Chinese merchants is possible, including ShopeePay.
TenPayGo also offers a transport service in Shenzhen. The app lets users activate a Shenzhen Tong transit QR code for buses and subways. Users do not need a phone number or transit card to use this service.
The app also uses artificial intelligence to identify objects and translate menus.
A tax refund feature is still in development. Tencent is working with the Shenzhen branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and other partners to let users access tax refund services through links within TenPayGo.
The company is also working with banks to place payment guides at 600 branches across Shenzhen. It plans to introduce guides in 16 languages in key shopping areas and on public transport.
Editor: Liu Qi