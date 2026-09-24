[The City Asks] Survey One Is Closed. Thank You. Check If You Won

The first The City Asks survey closed at noon on Sept. 21 – and you showed up.

Hundreds of people spent 8 to 10 minutes telling the city what healthcare here actually feels like from the waiting room.

Thank you. Genuinely.

If you entered the prize draw – and if you shared the survey with a friend, you had more than one chance to win – please check the winner list below to see if your name is on it.

The prizes, for the record: a one-night stay at Thompson Shanghai Expo; three days of meals and a dietitian consultation from Nuvi; dining vouchers from Craig Willis and Eduardo Vargas at Morena; and five pairs of Shanghai Daily/CNS earphones. Thanks to all of them for putting something real behind a survey.

Your responses will now be shared with the Shanghai Information Office and relevant government departments.

Look out for Survey Two in mid-October.

Next survey teaser

Most cities let you complain about the hospital line. Very few hand you a form, ask what you would change, and then send those answers to the people who can do something about them.

Shanghai is doing exactly that – and it wants to hear from the people who live here but weren't born here.

This is a city of nearly 25 million people, roughly the population of Australia, and as Shanghai works to become an even more international city, the experiences of its foreign residents offer a perspective worth listening to.

And remember: You don't need to speak Chinese to take part. You don't have to have lived here for 30 years. If you've been here for three weeks and already have opinions about the Metro, those count, too.

Winner list for survey one

If your name appears on the list, please leave a message on our WeChat account (City News Service, ID: City News Service) with your name, a valid mailing address and phone number so we can arrange delivery of your prize.

1 Night-Stay Deluxe River View King Bed, including 2 breakfasts at the Thompson Hotel

Winner WeChat ID: Mayxxxran

1x Dietitian consulting + 3 full days of meals by Nuvi Courtney

Winner WeChat ID: Coucouxxxrtne

1x 500 RMB Dining Voucher at any of Craig Willis' restaurants, including: Mr. Willis, Something

Winner WeChat ID: Zen Nxxxp

1x 500 RMB Dining Voucher at Eduardo Vargas' Morena

Winner WeChat ID: Joexxe

1x 300 RMB Dining Voucher at Eduardo Vargas' Morena

Winner WeChat ID: Juxxxa

5x Shanghai Daily AirPods (valued at 399 RMB each)

Winners (WeChat ID)

Lixxe

Charlxxxe

iteexxni

Regxxe瑞x

艾x

10x Tickets to the DJ Party TOMORROW

Winners (WeChat ID)

janetxxxxxxxxet

Suryxxta

Nixxle_Stxxxrt

jexxxn

LizxGxxxxKxxly

SaxxxLinxxxti

135xxxx4824

thouxxxxxun

Chinxxxxxx88

maurxxxxli