Nature Meets Art at Chongming's New Forest Exhibition

On October 18, the "Wild Branch Creations: Forest Art Exhibition" officially opened in the Xiangju Commune of Jianshe Village.

Leveraging the resources of Chongming, a world-class ecological island, the event uses ecological art as a link, focusing on the local development path for local industries.

It transformed natural materials such as fallen branches, native bamboo and wood, and field stones into folk art works, creating an open-air forest art exhibition hall.

The event deeply integrates local ecology, artistic creativity, and rural industries by using culture to promote tourism, which in turn boosts agriculture and revitalizes rural culture and industry.

A wild branch art installation, "Yingzhou Lucky Rabbit," with a height of more than 6 meters, sat at the main entrance of the event.

The artwork combined 100 dead forest branches with gravel, bricks, and other materials. It promotes waste recycling and environmental protection by sorting, bundling, and layering.

Ms Wang, a tourist who drove all the way from downtown Shanghai to visit, couldn't help but exclaim while taking pictures.

"I never imagined that the dead branches, straw, and stones that can be seen everywhere in the fields could be made into such impactful works of art. The experience of walking through the rice paddies and forests to see the exhibition is such an immersive way to enjoy the original ecological charm of Chongming's countryside."

An eco-market showcasing "fresh produce from Chongming" was also staged, offering dozens of local specialties from various villages in Jianshe Town, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, moxibustion products, Chongming cakes and pastries, and handmade cloth.

Visitors not only enjoyed the art and exhibitions but also browsed the harvest goods and sampled local delicacies. Many also extended their stay and booked nearby boutique homestays.

The Forest Art Festival runs for 15 days and seeks to leverage forest art as a starting point to connect visitors with local products, rural specialty restaurants, nearby boutique homestays, and local cultural and creative offerings.

Jianshe Town has established an integrated rural industrial development system, and by offering rich cultural content and immersive experiences, it strives to transform ecological advantages into industrial advantages.