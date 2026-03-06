New Rules, New Faces, New Excitement for F1 Fans

The roar of the engines and the cheers of the crowd will ignite the Shanghai International Circuit from March 13 to 15. As the second round of the 2026 Formula One season, the Chinese Grand Prix is hosting the first Sprint race of the year. With brand-new regulations, as well as new team and driver lineups, the pinnacle of motorsport is set to deliver another thrilling weekend for fans in China and those traveling from around the world.

Local hero Zhou Guanyu, who has garnered the most attention from Chinese fans, will return to the paddock in a brand-new role – as a reserve driver for Cadillac. As China's very first F1 driver, Zhou accumulated 16 points during his three seasons on the grid. After serving as the third driver for Ferrari last season, the 26-year-old has reunited with his old teammate Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac, with the Finn returning to a full-time seat at the newest and 11th team, partnering Mexican Sergio Pérez.

Credit: Zhou Guanyu Official Weibo

Audi has made a full-fledged entry as a works team, marked by the complete takeover of Sauber, which has been rebranded as the Audi Revolut F1 Team. It fields an unchanged lineup from the 2025 season, pairing the experienced Nico Hülkenberg of Germany with promising Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. The most notable moves in the driver lineups come from Red Bull. Isack Hadjar of France has been promoted to the senior Red Bull team after an impressive rookie season. He will partner Dutch four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Credit: F1 Audi Team Official Weibo

Formula One, priding itself on being at the forefront of technology and innovation, is undergoing its biggest regulation revamp in over a decade this year. A revised aerodynamic package has delivered new-look cars alongside an overhauled set of power unit rules. For the 2026 season, F1 cars have been redesigned to be shorter, narrower, lighter, and more agile overall. While they continue to run on 18-inch Pirelli tyres, the rubber itself has been made narrower. Downforce levels have been reduced due to flatter floors paired with extended diffusers underneath the chassis. The wings – both front and rear – have been simplified in design, though the removal of DRS (drag reduction system) doesn't equate to an easier time for drivers.

Credit: F1 Ferrari Team Official Weibo

The three Active Aero modes – Straight Mode, Corner Mode and Partial Active Aero – now allow for adjustable wing angles depending on the car's position on track, adding a new layer of strategy. When running within one second of the front car, drivers can still benefit from the Overtake Mode, which supplies extra electrical energy. Additionally, a Boost button is available for both defensive and offensive moves at any point during a lap. For the first time in F1 history, power units are running on Advanced Sustainable Fuels. Internal combustion engine output has been reduced, while the electric motor's power has tripled, resulting in a roughly 50-50 split between petrol and electrical energy.

Credit: Imaginechina