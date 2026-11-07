Putuo Builds on Four Decades of Trade to Become Shanghai's Nonferrous Metals Hub

Putuo District has spent four decades transforming its traditional materials markets into one of Shanghai's leading centers for bulk commodities trading.

Today, Wumao Building is home to more than 400 metal-trading companies, and handles more than 700 billion yuan (US$104 billion) in transactions a year.

The transformation reflects Putuo's growing role in Shanghai's nonferrous metals market, where traditional trading businesses are increasingly supported by digital platforms, modern logistics and cross-border services.

Putuo's trading industry began taking shape in the late 1970s, as the district expanded commercial activity and re structured its industrial base.

A major milestone came in 1989 with the opening of the Shanghai Materials Trade Center Building.

Over the following years, more than 30 trading complexes sprang up along Zhongshan Road N., creating one of the country's major materials trading centers.

In 1992, the Shanghai Metal Exchange, China's first national-level futures exchange, opened in Putuo, further establishing the district as a center for nonferrous metals trading.

The exchange later moved to Pudong, prompting some businesses to leave and occupancy rates in local trading buildings to fall. But Putuo retained a substantial base of metal-trading companies and gradually shifted its focus toward nonferrous metals circulation.

That strategy gained momentum in 2013 with the establishment of the Shanghai Nonferrous Metals Trade Center.

It has since then become one of the country's leading commodity trading markets. Its SMEI spot price index, based on actual transactions in six major metals, has also developed into an important domestic pricing reference.

The industry has continued to expand. Putuo now accounts for about one-quarter of Shanghai's electrolytic copper transactions.

In 2025, sales of large-scale commodity trading companies in the district reached 1.7 trillion yuan. Putuo's bulk commodity trading volume accounted for nearly one-sixth of the city's total, while nonferrous metals trading made up for about one-third.

Putuo has set out a "1+2+3" industrial blueprint in its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), with the "1" at its core: building a trillion-yuan bulk commodity trading and supply chain sector.

Building on this industrial base, Putuo is now seeking to strengthen its position in global commodity trading and supply chains. The effort is part of Shanghai's broader push to enhance its role in international trade and improve the security and resilience of industrial supply chains.

The district's development strategy centers on four areas: an established trading industry, digital infrastructure, business services, and partnerships with universities and research institutions.

Its industrial layout follows a model built around a central trading hub supported by several specialized industrial parks, bringing together trading, ware housing and logistics. State-owned enterprises, major private companies and hundreds of trading businesses form the backbone of the cluster.