Shanghai Launches Anti-mosquito Campaign

The Chinese mainland has seen a doubling of dengue fever cases as of April 23, with the vast majority of infections being imported, predominantly from the Western Pacific region and Southeast Asia.

Guangdong , Zhejiang , Sichuan , Jiangsu , and Fujian provinces have the most cases, Shanghai health officials said on Wednesday. A citywide mosquito-control campaign has been launched to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Shanghai confirmed 10 dengue cases on Tuesday, up 7.14 percent year-over-year. Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention officials said all cases came from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka , the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The city confirmed two cases of chikungunya fever from Seychelles and Indonesia.