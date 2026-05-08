Shanghai's Two New Mega Stations to Open Next Year

Shanghai's transport network is undergoing upgrades designed to improve connectivity, convenience, and commuter comfort. By July next year, two of the city's major railway projects, Shanghai East Station at the Oriental Hub and Baoshan Station, are set to open simultaneously, ushering in a new era of faster regional travel, smoother commuting, and more people-friendly urban design. The announcement was made by Xiao Hui, director of Shanghai Transportation Commission, when he outlined how the city plans to transform daily mobility across the Yangtze River Delta. But this is not just another infrastructure story. Behind the rail lines, interchange hubs, and transport apps is a broader vision: making everyday life in Shanghai more connected, more convenient, and even more enjoyable.

Credit: Ti Gong

Two New Stations to Reshape Regional Travel Shanghai East Station will be one of the city's largest transport hubs, with a total construction area of about 1.33 million square meters and 15 platforms serving 30 rail lines. It will connect with key routes, including the Shanghai-Nantong Railway, Shanghai-Hangzhou High-Speed Railway, and the north and south Yangtze River rail corridors. Baoshan Station, located in Yangxing Town in Baoshan District, will have eight platforms and 18 rail lines. It will serve as the starting point of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway and a key station on the second phase of the Shanghai-Nantong Railway. The two stations mark Shanghai's next step toward a more integrated Yangtze River Delta transport network. For residents, that could mean easier weekend trips, smoother business travel, and more lifestyle options across the region.

Rendering of Baoshan Station

Construction site of Baoshan Station 2 Photos | View Slide Show

The Rise of Shanghai's 'Micro Hubs' While mega-stations dominate headlines, Shanghai is also betting on something much smaller: transport micro hubs.

These compact transfer stations are designed to solve one of urban life's most persistent frustrations, the "last mile" problem between subway exits, buses, bicycles, and neighborhood destinations. Unlike traditional transport interchanges, the new micro hubs focus heavily on comfort and urban experience. Many feature weather-protected walkways, integrated cycling facilities, improved signage and navigation, and public-service amenities that blend into surrounding neighborhoods. Some hubs are already becoming neighborhood landmarks in their own right. At the Zhennan Road transport micro hub near Liziyuan Metro Station in Putuo District, designers incorporated traditional pavilion-style architecture inspired by local historic towns, mixing old Shanghai aesthetics with modern commuter facilities. In Hongkou District, the Chifeng Road Metro micro hub introduced new cycling lanes and redesigned passenger routes to improve both pedestrian flow and street safety. By the end of last year, Shanghai had completed 15 transport micro hubs, with another 12 planned for this year. The city hopes these spaces will make public transportation not only more efficient, but also warmer, safer, and more visually appealing.

Micro hubs







3 Photos | View Slide Show