Wandering Along West Bund on a Sightseeing Tram
A new sightseeing tram will begin trial operations on August 1 along Xuhui's West Bund waterfront, offering visitors a new way to explore the Huangpu River's cultural attractions and historic sites.
The 800-meter West Bund Wander Line connects Start Museum and Long Museum West Bund, with stops near landmarks including the Skateboard Park, Valley Flower Stream and West Bund Central.
The tram will operate from 1pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, through late October. Rides are free, with reservations available through the "Life West Bund 西岸生活" app and WeChat mini program.
Each tram seats up to 55 passengers, with departures scheduled about every 15 minutes.
According to Xuhui's cultural and tourism authorities, the line is expected to eventually expand along the entire West Bund, becoming a new cultural attraction on Shanghai's waterfront.
Beyond the tram, the West Bund is offering visitors a summer lineup of exhibitions, performances and after-dark cultural experiences.
The West Bund Museum has launched a nighttime art series, with discounted exhibition entry after 6pm, alongside guided tours, interactive workshops and themed talks.
The museum's ongoing exhibition "Reinventing Landscape: Highlights of the Centre Pompidou Collection" features works from the Paris-based institution, tracing how artists have interpreted natural and urban landscapes from 1905 to the present through painting, installation, film and new media.
At Long Museum West Bund, "Wallace Chan: Vessels of Other Worlds" showcases titanium sculptures and jewelry works. Tank Shanghai is presenting three exhibitions – "Action, Matter," "Shu TechDiumMory" and "Architecture's Inscriptions" – exploring media art, architecture and nature-inspired creativity.
West Bund Theater's 2026 Summer-Autumn Season features eight major Chinese and international productions, with more than 60 performances and public art events scheduled through the season.
Editor: Shi Jingyun