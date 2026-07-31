Wandering Along West Bund on a Sightseeing Tram

A new sightseeing tram will begin trial operations on August 1 along Xuhui's West Bund waterfront, offering visitors a new way to explore the Huangpu River's cultural attractions and historic sites.

The 800-meter West Bund Wander Line connects Start Museum and Long Museum West Bund, with stops near landmarks including the Skateboard Park, Valley Flower Stream and West Bund Central.

The tram will operate from 1pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, through late October. Rides are free, with reservations available through the "Life West Bund 西岸生活" app and WeChat mini program.

Each tram seats up to 55 passengers, with departures scheduled about every 15 minutes.

According to Xuhui's cultural and tourism authorities, the line is expected to eventually expand along the entire West Bund, becoming a new cultural attraction on Shanghai's waterfront.