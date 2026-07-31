[Weather] No End in Sight for Shanghai's Heatwave as Orange Alert Issued

Shanghai's heatwave is refusing to loosen its grip. Days are forecast to sizzle at 35-38 degrees Celsius until August 7, while nights barely cool below 29-30 degrees – turning the city into a 24-hour furnace with no meaningful relief in sight.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau underscored the point on Friday morning, issuing an orange heatwave alert for the city's central districts, with most areas expected to exceed 37 degrees.

Released at 8:40am, the alert is the second-highest tier in China's four-color heat warning system – the other being red, yellow and blue.