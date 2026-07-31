[Weather] No End in Sight for Shanghai's Heatwave as Orange Alert Issued
Shanghai's heatwave is refusing to loosen its grip. Days are forecast to sizzle at 35-38 degrees Celsius until August 7, while nights barely cool below 29-30 degrees – turning the city into a 24-hour furnace with no meaningful relief in sight.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau underscored the point on Friday morning, issuing an orange heatwave alert for the city's central districts, with most areas expected to exceed 37 degrees.
Released at 8:40am, the alert is the second-highest tier in China's four-color heat warning system – the other being red, yellow and blue.
The bureau has issued a warning about potential strain on the power grid, health risks for residents, and dangers associated with overloaded high-power electrical equipment. They urge caution regarding fire and electrical usage.
The forecast for Friday indicates mostly sunny to cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching 37-38 degrees Celsius, influenced by a subtropical high-pressure system.
There remains a possibility of localized afternoon thunderstorms, so it's advisable to pack an umbrella in addition to sunscreen.
Health officials recommend that residents avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, roughly between 11am and 3pm. They also advise staying hydrated throughout the day instead of waiting until feeling thirsty and checking on elderly neighbors or others who may lack reliable air conditioning.
In short, remember to hydrate, seek shade, and don't take unnecessary risks.
Editor: Xu Qing