Fun, Frolic and Festivities: Summer Escapes in Pudong

Few places in Shanghai pack as much into summer as Pudong. Major exhibitions, immersive attractions, leafy gardens, family adventures and a thriving dining scene make the new area one of the city's most rewarding places to explore. With Shanghai's annual summer festivities now under way, here's our guide to the season's highlights:

Nature & outdoor escapes Summer in Pudong isn't just about the skyline. Parks, classical gardens and after-dark wildlife experiences offer a refreshing escape from the city's heat, revealing a greener side of the district.

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At Shanghai Expo Culture Park's Shanghai Greenhouse, the immersive exhibition "Realm of the World Tree: Agave and Its Friends" brings together more than 300 plant species from across the Americas in a spectacular botanical journey inspired by the Olmec, Maya and Inca civilizations. Towering agaves, cacti, cocoa trees and tropical plants fill three themed halls alongside dramatic installations, live performances, themed markets and interactive experiences. It will run through November 2027.

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Hidden within the same park, Shenyuan Garden offers a quieter pace. Through August 30, its seasonal "Summer Retreat" extends evening opening hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, inviting visitors to explore lotus-filled ponds, elegant pavilions and lantern-lit pathways after sunset. Inspired by Song Dynasty (960-1279) paintings, the garden pairs classical scenery with traditional Jiangnan music performances and hands-on workshops, where visitors can make scented sachets, decorate silk fans and blend herbal cooling teas. Jiangnan refers to regions to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

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For a different kind of evening adventure, Shanghai Wild Animal Park reopens its popular Night Park through the end of the summer holidays. Evening boat rides bring visitors close to hippos and golden snub-nosed monkeys along moonlit waterways, while elephants, red pandas, otters and lemurs become more active in the cooler temperatures. The drive-through safari also offers a rare chance to see cheetahs, African lions, Siberian tigers and wolves after dark, when many of the park's most iconic animals are at their liveliest.

Beat the heat When temperatures soar, Pudong offers plenty of ways to cool off, from splash-filled theme parks to after-dark entertainment.

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Shanghai Disney Resort is marking its 10th anniversary with a grand summer celebration. Through August 31, visitors can enjoy extended park hours on select evenings, giving them more time to experience attractions, entertainment and fireworks after sunset. Mickey and Friends return in colorful seasonal outfits, Tomorrowland transforms into an open-air dance party, and Disneytown comes alive with live music, games and outdoor performances. Families can also join evening nature walks in Wishing Star Park, making the resort just as lively after dark as it is during the day.

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For those looking to escape the heat entirely, L*SNOW Water Park combines high-energy water attractions with an unusual twist. The expanded indoor complex features 26 slides, a lazy river, children's play areas and one of the country's only multi-level water slides. Visitors can even move directly from the resort's indoor ski slope, kept at minus 5 degrees Celsius, to the tropical-style water park, maintained at a balmy 28 degrees.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park is extending the fun well into the evening with its summer Orca Wave Festival. Signature shows starring orcas, dolphins, beluga whales and sea lions are joined by China's first orca-themed nighttime light show, combining music, projections and dramatic water effects. Weekend concerts add to the festival atmosphere, while a new underwater performance staged inside the park's giant aquarium blends Chinese mythology with thousands of tropical fish, creating one of Pudong's most striking summer spectacles.

Art & culture From archeological treasures to contemporary art and immersive astronomy, Pudong's museums are presenting some of Shanghai's most compelling exhibitions this summer. One of the season's biggest draws is "A House of Nobility – Aesthetics and Cultivation of Life in the Mawangdui Han Tombs" at the China Art Museum, running through October 7. Bringing the legendary Mawangdui discoveries outside Hunan Province on an unprecedented scale, the exhibition features 472 artifacts, including 31 first-grade cultural relics. Among the highlights are the original T-shaped silk funerary banners from the tombs of Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) aristocrat Xin Zhui, or Lady Dai, and her family, displayed together outside Hunan for the first time, alongside a faithful recreation of Lady Dai's celebrated gauze robe and remarkable silk manuscripts that offer a window into Han Dynasty life and thought.

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History continues at Shanghai Museum East with "The Qin's Unification in Archeological Treasures," on view through September 7. More than 500 artifacts, including painted terracotta figures, bronze ritual vessels, jade, weapons and administrative documents, trace the rise of the Qin from a frontier state to China's first unified empire (221-207 BC).

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The Museum of Art Pudong is marking its fifth anniversary with two major exhibitions. "Jean Nouvel: Without the Artist, Architecture Does Not Exist" explores five decades of work by the Pritzker Prize-winning French architect inside the landmark building he designed, while "Giorgio Morandi. Solo" brings together more than 200 works by the Italian master, many on view in China for the first time.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum celebrates its fifth anniversary with a summer festival running through August 31. Interactive exhibitions, mixed-reality experiences and new dome productions, including "Stellar Whispers of Heaven and Earth: Astronomy in Chinese Poetry," combine science, technology and culture, offering visitors of all ages a fresh perspective on the universe.

Shop & play Summer shopping in Pudong is about far more than retail. Across the new area, malls are transforming into lifestyle destinations with immersive exhibitions, family attractions, themed pop-ups and interactive experiences that make it easy to spend an entire day exploring.

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Through the end of August, Kerry Parkside hosts "The Fish-tastic Summer," the national debut of Nickelodeon's "Bikini Bottom Buddies." Giant character installations, themed photo spots, interactive games and pop-up stores celebrate the colorful residents of Bikini Bottom, while a cross-mall stamp rally with Jing'an Kerry Centre unlocks limited-edition collectibles and exclusive merchandise. At L+Mall, "Summer Wonder Land" combines technology and water play for the school holidays. Young visitors can program robot dogs, race autonomous vehicles and operate robotic arms in guided artificial intelligence (AI) workshops before cooling off at a giant water playground.

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Taikoo Li Qiantan embraces nostalgia with summer pop-ups from Shanghai favorites Bright Dairy and White Rabbit, recreating the charm of vintage amusement parks while serving exclusive seasonal treats. Families can also head to L City, where "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" makes its national exhibition debut ahead of the film's China release. The 600-square-meter immersive experience features dinosaur-themed play zones, educational challenges and weekend character meet-and-greets.

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One of the season's biggest openings is PRISMA, a new 360,000-square-meter mixed-use destination in Jinqiao. Fashion, dining, contemporary art and entertainment come together beneath a dramatic eight-story atrium, while rooftop gardens, riverside promenades and public art encourage visitors to linger.

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Throughout the summer, dinosaur installations, outdoor film screenings, weekend markets, paddleboarding and family-friendly events reinforce PRISMA's ambition to be a destination for experiences as much as shopping. For bargain hunters, Shanghai Florentia Village and Bicester Village Shanghai are also embracing the season with outdoor installations, new designer stores, lifestyle events and summer promotions, making outlet shopping part of a relaxed summer getaway.

Taste of Pudong Pudong's dining scene is as diverse as the district itself. From Michelin-starred restaurants and neighborhood favorites to waterfront cafés and contemporary dining destinations, it has become one of Shanghai's premier culinary hubs. This summer, a packed calendar of food events offers even more reasons to stay for lunch, dinner – or both. From July through September, Pudong hosts the third season of "Global Taste in Shanghai," spotlighting the cuisines of Asia. Restaurants, shopping destinations and cultural venues across the new area serve special menus, host chef collaborations and stage tasting events that pair food with art, shopping and entertainment. In August, PRISMA will become the centerpiece of a celebration inspired by countries and regions along the Belt and Road, bringing together international restaurants, cultural performances and interactive experiences in a lively waterfront setting. In September, the focus shifts to Chinese cuisine as Shanghai No. 1 Yaohan Mall and LU1885 present long-table banquets, mooncake tastings and seasonal dining experiences marking the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. Elsewhere, LU1885 will launch its first Tequila Festival, while New Bund Red Lane will host an open-air Beer Carnival. That blend of culture and cuisine reflects Pudong's growing reputation as one of Shanghai's premier dining destinations. Of the city's more than 9,700 international restaurants, over 1,700 are located in Pudong, about 17 percent of the total. More than 1,300 specialize in Asian cuisines.