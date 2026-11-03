WorldSkills Offers MNCs View of Shanghai's Enhanced Talent

Editor's note: Shanghai's function as an open hub gateway is a central pillar of its strategy to build a modern socialist international metropolis. It's utilizing leveraging flagship events such as the Lujiazui Forum and the 9th China International Import Expo as a key annual showcase. This series explore the institutional innovations and results through these systematic opening-up measures.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition, held from September22 to 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), featured 64 different skills competitions, including new additions like Software Testing and Unmanned Aerial Systems. The world's largest international vocational skills event, often called the"Olympics of the skilled trades", once again highlighted the importance of skills training practices and the city's strong backbone in terms of vocational staff training and talented and skilled young professionals. Chinese competitors secured a total of 41 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals, alongside six Medallions for Excellence. Leading multinationals are counting on Shanghai's rich resources, talent supply and integral training system.

Credit: Ti Gong

Surventis, formerly the coatings division of BASF, supported WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 as a Global Industry Partner of WorldSkills International and Silver Partner of the competition. Earlier this year, participants from 24 countries and regions trained with Surventis' premium automotive refinish Glasurit 100 Line, helping them develop sustainable and efficient refinish practices while achieving out standing color accuracy and quality. The partnership reflects Surventis' commitment to skills development and to supporting the future automotive refinish workforce. By connecting vocational education with industry expertise, Surventis helps young professionals build the technical, digital and practical capabilities they need in a changing industry. In addition to the Car Painting medals, the Sustainable Practice Excellence Award was presented to three contestants in Shanghai by Glasurit along with SATA and 3M to recognize competitors who demonstrated the most efficient use of materials and products during the competition. Participants were assessed on their ability to manage materials and processes efficiently while maintaining the quality standards. The award high lights how quality, productivity and responsible use of resources can go hand in hand. "Through the Sustainable Practice Excellence Award, we want to encourage contestants to not only master skills, but also possess digital literacy and a commitment to sustainability in line with future industry trends," said Liu Chen, Vice President Global Technology Refinish Coatings at Surventis. "While completing the paint preparation and application work, contestants would also bear in mind that sustainability represents a new trend and is not exclusive with economic benefits for the overall supply chain," added Surventis Refinish Coatings Asia Pacific Vice President Guo Yi. It also offers vocational training courses in different areas in the country to stay in line with national or municipal standards, as well as the specific requirements of OEM customers. By connecting vocational education with industry expertise, Surventis helps young professionals build the technical, digital and practical capa bilities in a changing industry.

Credit: Ti Gong

As a Gold Partner of the 48th WorldSkills Competition and Global Industry Partner of WorldSkills In ternational, 3M sponsored the 48th WorldSkills China National Training Team's centralized assessment and trial competition in April, offering a full range of sheet metal grinding products and tools, and working with the team of expert coaches to optimize the training program. The WorldSkills competition not only represents an opportunity to fulfill corporate social responsibility, but also aligns perfectly with its long-term strategy of "In China, For China." By bringing safe and efficient industrial solutions to the competition venue, it contributes to the develop ment of high-caliber, skilled talent for the future. "During the competition, we established collaborations with vocational colleges both at home and abroad and we will continue to explore innovative ways to integrate industry and craftsmanship," said Jianna Lu, 3M China HR Operations Director. Through a more systematic talent development framework, cross-functional practical opportunities and diverse development platforms, 3M will continue to enhance the overall capabilities of its skilled workforce, support employees in their career development, and contribute to the firm's long-term development and industrial upgrading in China, Lu added. The development of local skills and talent is a vital foundation underpinning the company's long-term development and high-quality operations. As a science and innovation-driven company, 3M's innovation comes not only from research and development but also permeates various areas, including manufacturing, engineering, quality, supply chain and customer applications. "Skilled personnel are the key drivers in transforming science and technology into high-quality products, solutions and customer value," she noted.

Credit: Ti Gong