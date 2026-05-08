[City News]

Global Sailors Gather for Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta

by shanghaigov
May 8, 2026
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The 2026 Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta will set sail on May 9 at the Wusongkou International Cruise Port. This year's competition adopts a one-design fleet racing format, with all teams competing aboard J/80 class sailboats. A total of 20 professional and amateur sailing teams from China and abroad have entered the race.

Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta1.jpg

​Sailboats glide through the harbor at the Wusongkou International Cruise Port. [Photo/Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta]

First held in 2019, the regatta has now reached its sixth edition and remains the first major sailing event ever staged on the Yangtze River. The venue, Wusongkou International Cruise Port, is the largest international cruise homeport in the Asia-Pacific region. Its 1,600 meters of dock frontage can accommodate four large international cruise ships, while the port's waterfront and surrounding land naturally form an inner harbor area exceeding 1 million square meters.

The racing zone itself spans more than 600,000 square meters, with a water depth of nine meters. Competitors can expect shifting winds, rolling swells, and variable currents — conditions ideal for both competitive sailing and windsurfing.

1. Regatta schedule

Date

Time

Event

May 9

8:45 am – 9:15 am

Opening ceremony

10 am – 1 pm

Group A preliminaries/exhibition

1:30 pm –4:30 pm

Group B preliminaries/exhibition

May 10

9:30 am – noon

Silver fleet race/exhibition

12:30 pm – 3:45 pm

Gold fleet race/exhibition

4:30 pm – 4:50 pm

Award ceremony

2. Spectator guide

Viewing location: Riverside platform at Linjiang Cruise Restaurant, No 1 Baoyang Road

How to reserve your spot

  • Visit the official website at "ylfcs" and make a reservation using your real name. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • There will be three sessions per day on May 9 and 10, for a total of six viewing periods. Each person may reserve up to five spots, and tickets are non-transferable once registered.

  • Bring your reservation QR code along with a valid ID for onsite verification.

Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta2.jpg

​Teams ready their boats before setting sail. [Photo/Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta]

3. How to get there

Venue address: Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Port, No 1 Baoyang Road

  • By car: Search for Shanghai Sea World shopping zone in your navigation app. After parking, the spectator entrance is just a five-minute walk away.

  • By public transit: Take Metro Line 3 to Baoyang Road Station, then transfer to Bus Baoshan 29 and get off at Baoyang Road Wusongkou Road Station. From there, it's a three-minute walk to the entrance. Buses 51, 160, and 728 also serve the area.

4. Beyond the racing

While you're at the port, several other activities await:

  • Deep sea boxing zone: An energetic onshore boxing ring where strength meets skill, guaranteed to get your pulse racing.

  • Model boat workshop & knot tying: Craft intricate model ships by hand and master sailors' time-honored knotting techniques. A hands-on maritime experience designed for both children and curious adults.

  • Waterfront fashion show: A runway event staged on the cruise port bridge, certain to capture every camera lens.

Shanghai Cruise Port Sailing Regatta3.jpg

​Miniature sailing boats are on display. [Photo/Baoshan district government]

Additionally, the 2026 Shanghai Cruise Culture and Tourism Season runs through May 20. The cruise tourism resort has prepared a diverse lineup for visitors, combining contemporary art, family-friendly nature activities, high-altitude adventures, and exceptional food and wine. There's something for everyone.

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