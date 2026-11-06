Boehringer Ingelheim Showcases Innovation at 9th CIIE

Credit: Ti Gong

Boehringer Ingelheim is bringing a diverse range of innovations to the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the latest sign of its continuous efforts to advance innovations that benefit patients and customers. Under the theme "Advancing Innovation for More Health," it is participating for the eighth year, bringing a wide range of innovations across its Human Pharma and Animal Health businesses and offering an in-depth look at the company's presence in China, its innovative achievements and its local ecosystem partnerships. Visitors can take part in a series of immersive experiences to learn about respiratory health, stroke emergency care, quality weight management and AI-powered pet health, which reflect the company's commitment to advancing both human and animal health. Boehringer Ingelheim's China R&D Center, which opened in the Zhangjiang area of the Pudong New Area in October, is the latest commitment by the company to strengthen early clinical development capabilities and expand external innovation partnerships. Earlier this year, it also announced plans to expand its operations in the country across various sectors, including the manufacturing and commercialization of human pharmaceuticals and animal health products.

"We unveiled an upgraded China strategy earlier this year, and against this backdrop, the CIIE serves not only as an important platform for showcasing innovation but also as a valuable platform for building partnership and fostering deeper collaboration," said Ioannis Sapountzis, president and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim China. "We look forward to working closely with government, research institutions and industry partners through this open platform to help accelerate the translation of breakthrough innovations into patient benefit. As our China Strategy continues to advance, we will further strengthen collaboration across China's innovation ecosystem and contribute to the high-quality development of healthcare in China," he added.