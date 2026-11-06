Boehringer Ingelheim Showcases Innovation at 9th CIIE
Boehringer Ingelheim is bringing a diverse range of innovations to the ongoing 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the latest sign of its continuous efforts to advance innovations that benefit patients and customers.
Under the theme "Advancing Innovation for More Health," it is participating for the eighth year, bringing a wide range of innovations across its Human Pharma and Animal Health businesses and offering an in-depth look at the company's presence in China, its innovative achievements and its local ecosystem partnerships.
Visitors can take part in a series of immersive experiences to learn about respiratory health, stroke emergency care, quality weight management and AI-powered pet health, which reflect the company's commitment to advancing both human and animal health.
Boehringer Ingelheim's China R&D Center, which opened in the Zhangjiang area of the Pudong New Area in October, is the latest commitment by the company to strengthen early clinical development capabilities and expand external innovation partnerships.
Earlier this year, it also announced plans to expand its operations in the country across various sectors, including the manufacturing and commercialization of human pharmaceuticals and animal health products.
"We unveiled an upgraded China strategy earlier this year, and against this backdrop, the CIIE serves not only as an important platform for showcasing innovation but also as a valuable platform for building partnership and fostering deeper collaboration," said Ioannis Sapountzis, president and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim China.
"We look forward to working closely with government, research institutions and industry partners through this open platform to help accelerate the translation of breakthrough innovations into patient benefit. As our China Strategy continues to advance, we will further strengthen collaboration across China's innovation ecosystem and contribute to the high-quality development of healthcare in China," he added.
Boehringer Ingelheim's Human Pharma portfolio includes innovative therapies for cardio-renal-metabolic, respiratory and oncology diseases.
Three pipeline therapies at the forefront of its global R&D pipeline are making their China debut. These include verducatib, a novel targeted treatment for bronchiectasis; obrixtamig, a bispecific immunotherapy with promising clinical potential in diseases with high unmet medical needs, such as small-cell lung cancer and extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas; and vicadrostat/empagliflozin, an FDA Fast Track heart failure drug.
Survodutide, one of its key pipeline assets, received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA and China's CDE for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). It expects Survodutide to help patients with obesity and metabolic diseases.
Several innovative therapies that made their China debut at CIIE in the past have progressed from clinical development to regulatory approval and are now commercially available.
Among them are Hernexeos (zongertinib tablets), the world's first and only approved targeted therapy for adults with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer as a first-line treatment in China, and Jascayd (nerandomilast tablets), an innovative treatment for idiopathic and progressive pulmonary fibrosis.
Jascayd (nerandomilast tablets) achieved the world's first approval for progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) in China. It has recently started local manufacturing at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Zhangjiang.
In animal health, several new products and solutions focused on lifelong animal health are making their China debut, such as a broad-spectrum monthly treatment for cats against both internal and external parasites and oral liquid prescription therapy for feline diabetes.
Boehringer Ingelheim has pledged long-term investment across the full value chain in China, from R&D and manufacturing to commercialization, in both human and animal health.
This will enhance China's position as a key source of innovation for Boehringer Ingelheim and solidify its role as a vital hub in global R&D, manufacturing and supply networks. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to being "in China, for China and for the world."
Editor: Li Qian