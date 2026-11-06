Covestro Spotlights Sustainable Materials and China Growth at CIIE

German chemical company Covestro returns to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year to demonstrate how its innovative materials are helping China's construction and mobility industries go green and ensure high-quality development.

The participation comes as the company plans more investment in the country. Covestro announced plans to build a world-class MDI plant at its Shanghai integrated production site for over 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) in June.

Polyurethane rigid foams, made from MDI, are used in building and construction for energy-efficient insulation, appliances for food preservation and energy efficiency, and sports and lifestyle applications.

"China is a dynamic market with growing demand for advanced and sustainable materials, such as insulation materials for ultra-low-energy buildings. Meeting this demand requires high-quality, advanced industrial capacity," said Holly Lei, president of Covestro China.

"Our planned plant is a strong example of how we can meet this need, featuring some of the most advanced and competitive MDI production processes globally."