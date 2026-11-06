Covestro Spotlights Sustainable Materials and China Growth at CIIE
German chemical company Covestro returns to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) this year to demonstrate how its innovative materials are helping China's construction and mobility industries go green and ensure high-quality development.
The participation comes as the company plans more investment in the country. Covestro announced plans to build a world-class MDI plant at its Shanghai integrated production site for over 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) in June.
Polyurethane rigid foams, made from MDI, are used in building and construction for energy-efficient insulation, appliances for food preservation and energy efficiency, and sports and lifestyle applications.
"China is a dynamic market with growing demand for advanced and sustainable materials, such as insulation materials for ultra-low-energy buildings. Meeting this demand requires high-quality, advanced industrial capacity," said Holly Lei, president of Covestro China.
"Our planned plant is a strong example of how we can meet this need, featuring some of the most advanced and competitive MDI production processes globally."
At Covestro's CIIE stand, there is a polyurethane-formulated exterior wall insulation board. Ultra-low thermal conductivity provides insulation for ultra-low-energy buildings.
Covestro claims the board provides the same insulation performance with a 20 percent thinner layer than conventional PU insulation, increasing interior space and reducing exterior wall detachment.
The material has a B1 flame-retardant rating, no flaming droplets, and low smoke density in fire tests. It also meets Shanghai's exterior wall insulation standards.
Covestro previously participated in the CIIE from 2021 to 2023. The Abu Dhabi-based energy group ADNOC is hosting the company's booth this year. Through its international investment arm XRG, ADNOC owns most of Covestro.
"The CIIE provides an important platform to engage with partners and explore new opportunities in China, a dynamic market that's shaping global trends in areas such as electric mobility, renewable energy and robotics," said Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro.
"With our strong presence in the country, Covestro is committed to contributing to these developments while supporting the transition to a circular economy and creating long-term value for our customers and partners."
This year's participation also coincides with Covestro marking 25 years of manufacturing and innovation in Shanghai.
On November 2, 2001, the company broke ground on its integrated production site and launched the Polymer Research Development Center (PRDC) in the city. The site has since become Covestro's largest integrated production site, while PRDC has evolved into the Covestro Asia-Pacific Innovation Center.
"Coming back to the CIIE as we mark a quarter century of manufacturing and innovation in Shanghai is a powerful reminder of how deeply rooted Covestro is in China," added Lei.
"Building on this presence and working together with partners across the value chain, we will continue to support key industries and the green transformation in China and beyond, with circular economy solutions that deliver performance in practical applications."
Editor: Liu Qi