'Little Leaves,' the Vibrant Youthful Energy on CIIE's Bridge of Mutual Cooperation

Credit: Ti Gong

They are known affectionately as the "Little Leaves," the volunteers in bright red who have become one of the most shining sights at the China International Import Expo (CIIE). The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "Little Leaves" after the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the expo venue in suburban Qingpu District which is shaped like a four-leaf clover. Dedicating long hours to meticulous onsite services, thousands of young "Little Leaves" are powering the smooth operation of the 9th China International Import Expo, which opened on Thursday. Working from early morning till late evening across exhibition halls, information desks and service posts, the youthful team delivers patient, professional and warm-hearted guidance to global visitors. With steadfast devotion, collaborative spirit and rigorous work ethic, these young volunteers embody the enduring spirit of dedication and mutual progress, serving as vibrant youthful ambassadors bringing China and the world together at the country's premier import expo. A total of 4,561 volunteers from 49 universities and colleges are serving the 9th CIIE, supporting visitor guidance, registration, guest reception, media support, data statistics, IT (information technology) assistance, medical aid and other work across 158 posts covering nine service categories. Among the volunteers, 118 serve in long-term management roles, while 4,368 are expo-period service volunteers, including reserve staff. A total of 1,086 volunteers have had prior experience at the expo or the WorldSkills Competition.

Credit: Chen Beini

Thor Porjoua, a first-year master's student majoring in transportation engineering at Shanghai Institute of Technology, is an international student from Laos specializing in rail transit. He volunteered for the seventh edition and returned this year to work at the on-site guidance position, directing attendees and answering questions about visiting procedures. "I signed up as a CIIE volunteer mainly to gain more opportunities for exchange," he said. "Opportunities for young people to engage internationally and learn about global affairs are precious. The CIIE serves as a valuable practical platform for me. I am eager to wander through exhibition halls, experience cultures from different countries and regions, and check out new technologies and smart innovations presented by enterprises. As a rail transit student, I am especially interested in the latest railway technologies and achievements from around the world." Porjoua has a busy schedule. He usually leaves for the National Exhibition and Convention Center shortly after 6am and returns to campus after 8pm. He spends more than 14 hours away from school each day. Most nights, he just showers and goes straight to bed after returning to the dormitory.

Credit: Ti Gong

"The venue is bustling. I can feel that the CIIE brings together people from countless countries and regions. It gives me a strong sense of accomplishment every time I help a visitor successfully," he noted. "I volunteered for the 7th CIIE, which gave me a solid understanding of the event. The CIIE builds an efficient business matchmaking platform linking China and the rest of the world. It makes quality global goods more accessible to the Chinese market and creates opportunities for Chinese and overseas companies to connect with one another." Porjoua came to China under a China-Laos Railway partnership program and is part of a joint railway talent training academy that supports the development of railway professionals in Laos. "The China-Laos Railway closely connects Laos and China, making travel and trade much easier. Youth communication and mutual learning are indispensable in this process," he pointed out. "Young people from both sides learn railway technologies, share experiences, and cultivate skilled railway talent. These efforts help ensure the long-term, stable operation of the China-Laos Railway, lay the groundwork for more cross-border projects and business cooperation, and deepen the lasting friendship between our two countries." Thanks to the program, Porjoua said he can imbibe rail transit knowledge in China and gain exposure to railway research and inspection technologies. With this experience, he has gradually mastered core skills in track engineering and railway inspection, growing into a rail transit professional. "After graduation, I plan to return to Laos and work in the railway sector. I will apply the maintenance and operation management knowledge I have learned in China to serve the China-Laos Railway. I hope to act as a bridge between China and Laos, encouraging more young Laotians to learn advanced railway technology. I will keep working to sustain friendly exchanges between the two nations."

Credit: Ti Gong

Stephanie Castillo, a Costa Rican student at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, is another international "Little Leaf". She performed at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and jumped at the chance to sign up for the CIIE on hearing about the recruitment. For her, the expo is a global stage for friendship and cross-cultural dialogue. "It is a great honor for me," said Castillo. "The CIIE is a platform for showcasing outstanding products and technologies, and it also boosts international exchange and cooperation." This year's cohort also includes 65 volunteers from China's Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, recruited through youth associations and universities. The group averages 21.3 years in age. They come from 26 colleges and universities from home and abroad. Ten young people from Hong Kong are visiting Shanghai for the first time, and eight of the "Little Leaves" are returning volunteers who served at previous editions of the CIIE. Huang Tong Seng, a student from Macau studying at the East China University of Science and Technology, is back volunteering at the import expo for the second straight year. "My venue knowledge from last year makes my daily volunteer duties far more manageable this year," he said. Long hours and heavy walking come with the territory. Huang logs more than 20,000 steps on most workdays and rises early for shifts. Even so, he calls the experience rewarding.

Credit: Ti Gong