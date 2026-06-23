Parkway Shanghai Launches TCM Services to Boost Intl Medical Tourism

​A TCM cultural experience event is held at Parkway Medi-Centre Xintiandi in downtown Shanghai. [Photo provided to International Services Shanghai]

Parkway Shanghai announced on June 18 that two renowned traditional Chinese medicine doctors from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine will regularly provide integrated Chinese and Western health management services to both local and international patients at Parkway Medi-Centre Xintiandi in downtown Shanghai.

They will also offer acupuncture, massage, and herbal medicine therapies to address patients' needs in sub-health management, cardiovascular diseases, post-operative rehabilitation, and joint and bone health, aiming to enrich Shanghai's international medical tourism services and further promote TCM culture globally.

Parkway Shanghai is the operating entity of IHH Healthcare, one of the world’s leading multinational healthcare services networks on the Chinese mainland.

Li Yunyan, CEO of clinic operations at Parkway Shanghai, said that with evolving health concepts, there is growing demand among both domestic and international patients for TCM approaches to preventive care, chronic disease management, rehabilitation, and wellness.

A TCM cultural experience event was held on the same day, during which doctors from various departments provided consultations, acupuncture, and massage therapies to guests from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Malaysia, and Egypt, including foreign tourists currently visiting Shanghai.

Assma, a 33-year-old from France, was among the participants. She has been living in Shanghai for one year.

"I tried TCM before and found it to be gentler and more holistic compared with Western medicine. TCM helped alleviate my gastrointestinal issues," she said.