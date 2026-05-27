Premier Women's Golf Tournament Gets Upgrade in Shanghai

​Organizers, officials, and guests pose for a group photo at the launch ceremony for the 2026 Buick LPGA Shanghai golf tournament in Shanghai on May 25. [Photo provided to China Daily]

With the biggest ever prize in women's professional golf in Asia up for grabs and a series of upgrades to offer, the Buick LPGA Shanghai's 2026 edition is expected to redefine the benchmark of elite female golf in the region.

Organizers announced at a news conference on May 25 that the premier tournament — jointly sanctioned by the LPGA and the China Ladies Professional Golf Association — will be relocated to a new course at the Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai's western suburbs from Oct 15-18, with the total prize pool increased to $3.2 million, the highest among all ladies' pro events across Asia.

Organized by the China Golf Association, the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Sports, and the People's Government of Songjiang District in Shanghai, the tournament will be operated by the Songjiang district sports bureau, Shanghai Songjiang New City Investment & Construction Group, and IMG Sports Development (Shanghai) Limited with the Sheshan club co-hosting the event.

As the first stop of the LPGA Asian Fall Swing, this year's tournament will bring together 81 outstanding female golfers from China and abroad, including dozens of LPGA and major championship winners, rising stars, and multiple Olympic participants.

They are expected to tee off at the 18-hold, par-72 Sheshan club, a masterpiece of renowned design company Nelson & Haworth, during the best season of the year to compete for the Buick Goddess trophy and their respective share of the coveted prize pool, delivering a world-class spectacle to golf fans worldwide.

Against the backdrop of golf's vigorous growth in China, the event has helped establish an international-caliber platform that has continuously invested in and supported the sport's development in China, a governing body official said.

"For years, the Buick LPGA Shanghai has adhered to an international vision and high organizational standards, providing a stable and professional platform for international exchange in golf," Wei Qingfeng, secretary-general of CGA, said at the news conference.

"As a global flagship for women's professional golf, it not only provides Chinese players invaluable opportunities to gain experience and refine their skills at home, but also contributes to professional system building, stimulates surrounding cultural and tourism consumption, and releases regional economic benefits."

Owing to its professional organization, global appeal, and high-level competition, the Buick LPGA Shanghai has earned consecutive "Shanghai Event" brand certifications and achieved a major upgrade in 2025 to "Hallmark Event" status, which has further enriched the city's international sporting event portfolio.

Hosting the event in Songjiang will effectively integrate diverse regional industries while injecting fresh impetus into local industrial upgrade and consumption potentials, according to local government officials.

"The arrival of the Buick LPGA Shanghai in Songjiang marks an important achievement in our district's integrated development of culture, commerce, tourism, sports, exhibitions, and agriculture," Ye Wendi, deputy head of the Songjiang district in Shanghai, said. "It is also recognition of Songjiang's urban quality, service capacity, and industrial assets."

​The 2026 edition of the Buick LPGA Shanghai will offer prize pool of $3.2 million — the highest in the history of women's professional golf in Asia. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Citing the 2026 edition's comprehensive upgrade, Chris Madsen, managing director of the LPGA Asia-Pacific region, said he feels assured of the tournament's future as a flagship event on the top-flight circuit that contributes to women's golf in China.

"China is a key market in the LPGA's global strategy, and the outstanding performances of Chinese players on the LPGA stage continue to inspire a new generation to take up golf," Madsen said.

"We are honored to partner with Buick to stage such a benchmark international women's event in China, consistently delivering world-class competition while deepening the development of golf culture in China and injecting vitality into women's golf worldwide."

As a co-founder of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament, Winnie Heng, senior vice-president and head of Asia-Pacific of IMG Golf, said: "We are honored that, with the strong support of the CGA, Shanghai municipal and district governments, and associated institutions, IMG and long-term partner Buick once again gather at the familiar and welcoming Sheshan Golf Club to witness the Buick LPGA Shanghai's relaunch."

"With the total purse reaching $3.2 million, the highest in Asian women's professional golf, we look forward to Chinese players performing competitively at home, bringing pride and inspiring all the home fans," she added.