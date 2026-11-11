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Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years

by Xu Wei
November 11, 2026
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Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A Chinese expert (left) instructs a Cambodian farmer in the use of advanced equipment.

The documentary series "Dialogue With ASEAN" premiered on Dragon TV and the iSMG online platform on Tuesday to commemorate the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations.

Academically supported by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and produced by DocuChina, the series takes the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations and the Belt and Road Initiative as its context.

Through real-life cases and human narratives, it presents rich achievements of China-ASEAN relations over 35 years of dialogue. Its three episodes cover trade and social collaboration, tech-driven sustainable development and cultural exchanges, illustrating the continuous consensus-building between China and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) toward a tightly bonded community with a shared future.

In the documentary, Chinese and Indonesian research teams jointly build marine ecological pastures in Indonesian waters, addressing the practical issues of marine ecological conservation and blue economy development.

Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Tourists at Angkor Wat, Cambodia's famous temple and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Chinese and Indonesian research teams jointly build marine ecological pastures in Indonesian waters.

Furthermore, the development strategies of ASEAN countries in their modernization drive, including Singapore's Smart Nation 2.0 initiative and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy, are highly aligned with China's goals of advancing artificial intelligence and green economy, and empowering agricultural modernization through innovative technologies.

The series is updated weekly at 10pm on Tuesday. It is broadcast in English, with both English and Chinese subtitles.

Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A Vietnamese merchant purchases goods in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province.
Documentary Series Showcases China-ASEAN Cooperation Achievements Over 35 Years
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A poster for the documentary series "Dialogue With ASEAN".

Editor: Xu Qing

#Belt and Road Initiative#Shanghai Jiao Tong University#Shanghai
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