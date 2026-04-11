Flower Festival to Transform Downtown Landmarks Into Blooming Showcase
The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Festival is set to kick off on April 18, transforming the Grand Yuyuan area, the Bund, and neighboring commercial districts into a sprawling showcase of vibrant floral displays.
For the very first time, the festival's primary downtown venue in Huangpu District will expand to encompass the entire Grand Yuyuan cultural zone, marking a major upgrade to this year's event.
Stretching across Gucheng Park, Yuyuan Garden Malls, and the BFC Bund Finance Center, the expanded venue will play host to more than 50 brands unveiling upwards of 100 flower-themed merchandise lines and exclusive limited-edition menus.
The festival will run through May 24, offering visitors weeks of immersive floral experiences.
Every weekend throughout the event, performers clad in elaborate costumes as the iconic "Twelve Flower Goddesses" will stroll through the Ming and Qing dynasty-style architecture of Yuyuan Garden Malls.
The "flower deities" will engage with visitors and stage traditional dance performances in the central plaza, blending classic Chinese garden heritage with contemporary urban living, according to the Huangpu District government.
The Yuyuan area is the historical root of Shanghai's garden culture. Back in the Ming and Qing dynasties, the old town was home to over 30 classical gardens. Today, Yuyuan Garden stands as the most renowned surviving site, securing its status as the city's top classical garden.
The Yuyuan Malls, meanwhile, embodies the essence of a "Classical Garden of Dreams." Traditional lanterns and paper-cut art adorn the Zigzag Bridge and the historic rooftops, infusing the space with timeless charm.
Nearby, the BFC offers a "Future Garden" on its rooftop. The centerpiece here is a six-meter-tall daisy installation designed by pop icon G-Dragon, complemented by mechanical floral art illuminated by LED lights.
Three streets will connect these venues. Fuyou Road serves as the "Vision Path," Fangbang Road Middle as the "Time Path," and Fengjing Road as the "Cat Flower Path." Each route is dotted with art installations and flower markets crafted by contemporary artists.
Time-honored brands like the Shanghai Old Restaurant and Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant will offer flower-themed meals and pastries.
Other downtown landmarks including Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and Xintiandi will also feature spring flower installations and pop-up markets during the festival.
Editor: Shi Jingyun