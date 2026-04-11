Flower Festival to Transform Downtown Landmarks Into Blooming Showcase

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Festival is set to kick off on April 18, transforming the Grand Yuyuan area, the Bund, and neighboring commercial districts into a sprawling showcase of vibrant floral displays.

For the very first time, the festival's primary downtown venue in Huangpu District will expand to encompass the entire Grand Yuyuan cultural zone, marking a major upgrade to this year's event.

Stretching across Gucheng Park, Yuyuan Garden Malls, and the BFC Bund Finance Center, the expanded venue will play host to more than 50 brands unveiling upwards of 100 flower-themed merchandise lines and exclusive limited-edition menus.

The festival will run through May 24, offering visitors weeks of immersive floral experiences.

Every weekend throughout the event, performers clad in elaborate costumes as the iconic "Twelve Flower Goddesses" will stroll through the Ming and Qing dynasty-style architecture of Yuyuan Garden Malls.

The "flower deities" will engage with visitors and stage traditional dance performances in the central plaza, blending classic Chinese garden heritage with contemporary urban living, according to the Huangpu District government.