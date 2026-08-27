Hongqiao's Five-Year Plan Aims to Turn Hub Into Global Business Magnet

Foreign residents in Shanghai can renew a visa, convert a driver's license or even register a pet all under one roof at Hongqiao – a small piece of a much bigger five-year plan for the central business district (CBD) unveiled on Thursday.

The Hongqiao International Talent Service Center has handled more than 100,000 visits since it opened in March 2024, said Yang Zhengwei, executive deputy director of the Hongqiao International CBD management committee.

The center is part of the newly released "Hongqiao International Central Business District Development Plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan Period."

The plan sets out to turn the CBD – long known as Shanghai's transit and trade hub – into a global business and innovation center by 2030, Yang told a press briefing.

"By 2030, the business district will basically be built into a central vitality zone with global influence and a landmark region for reform and opening-up in the new era," Yang said.

The plan lays out five priorities: strengthening trade and headquarters functions, expanding the spillover effects of the China International Import Expo, upgrading the CBD's transportation hub, building research and development clusters tied to the Yangtze River Delta region, and improving city services and green space.

On trade, the CBD aims to grow its service trade volume from about US$17.9 billion to roughly US$23 billion over the next five years.

Officials also plan to add around 125 new corporate headquarters to the 283 already recognized by the city government during the previous five-year period.