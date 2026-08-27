[Weather] Typhoon Saudel to Hit Zhejiang Coast Tomorrow, Shanghai Braces for Night Wind, Rain

Typhoon Saudel is forecast to make landfall between early tomorrow morning and afternoon along the coast between Jiaojiang and Pingyang in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

Shanghai will feel the effects tonight into tomorrow, with winds picking up and scattered heavy rain, though wind remains the bigger risk for the city than rainfall.

As of 11am today, Saudel's center was about 320 kilometers east of Wenling, Zhejiang, still at typhoon strength with maximum sustained winds of force 13, or 40 meters per second, and gale-force winds extending 350 to 400 kilometers from its center.

The storm is moving west at 10 to 15 kilometers per hour and is expected to strengthen slightly before landfall.

Shanghai's weather today and tomorrow

Shanghai will be mostly cloudy today, with brief showers or thunderstorms in some areas, and rain becoming heavier overnight into tomorrow, turning cloudy to overcast with scattered showers or thunderstorms and locally heavy rain.

Northeast winds will build from force 6 to force 7-8 from midday, reaching force 7 gusting to force 8-9 along the river and coast.

A blue typhoon alert is currently in effect for the city, with the storm's impact expected to ease from tomorrow evening through the first half of the night.

Temperatures will hold between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius through tomorrow, with relative humidity as high as 95 percent, making the air feel muggy.

Over the weekend, easterly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy with occasional brief showers and highs of 28 to 33 degrees.

A more significant rain event is expected early next week as cold and warm air masses meet, bringing cooler temperatures – timing that coincides with the start of the school term, and residents are advised to keep checking the latest forecasts.