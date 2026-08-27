[Weather] Typhoon Saudel to Hit Zhejiang Coast Tomorrow, Shanghai Braces for Night Wind, Rain
Typhoon Saudel is forecast to make landfall between early tomorrow morning and afternoon along the coast between Jiaojiang and Pingyang in neighboring Zhejiang Province.
Shanghai will feel the effects tonight into tomorrow, with winds picking up and scattered heavy rain, though wind remains the bigger risk for the city than rainfall.
As of 11am today, Saudel's center was about 320 kilometers east of Wenling, Zhejiang, still at typhoon strength with maximum sustained winds of force 13, or 40 meters per second, and gale-force winds extending 350 to 400 kilometers from its center.
The storm is moving west at 10 to 15 kilometers per hour and is expected to strengthen slightly before landfall.
Shanghai's weather today and tomorrow
Shanghai will be mostly cloudy today, with brief showers or thunderstorms in some areas, and rain becoming heavier overnight into tomorrow, turning cloudy to overcast with scattered showers or thunderstorms and locally heavy rain.
Northeast winds will build from force 6 to force 7-8 from midday, reaching force 7 gusting to force 8-9 along the river and coast.
A blue typhoon alert is currently in effect for the city, with the storm's impact expected to ease from tomorrow evening through the first half of the night.
Temperatures will hold between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius through tomorrow, with relative humidity as high as 95 percent, making the air feel muggy.
Over the weekend, easterly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy with occasional brief showers and highs of 28 to 33 degrees.
A more significant rain event is expected early next week as cold and warm air masses meet, bringing cooler temperatures – timing that coincides with the start of the school term, and residents are advised to keep checking the latest forecasts.
Three alerts issued for Shanghai's waterways
Shanghai issued three additional warnings this afternoon: a blue alert for high water levels on the Huangpu River, an orange storm surge alert, and an orange wave alert. The city's flood control headquarters said it has activated a citywide Level 4 flood and typhoon response.
The Shanghai Hydrological Station said the Huangpu River's water level at the Suzhou Creek outlet is expected to peak at about 4.85 meters around 12:40am tomorrow, as Saudel's approach coincides with an astronomical high tide.
The Shanghai Marine Monitoring and Forecasting Center said storm surges of 60 to 100 centimeters are expected along the coast from this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon, with the storm surge alert at orange level for the Luchaogang stretch of Hangzhou Bay's northern shore, yellow for Jinshanzui, and blue for the Baozhen, Wusongkou and Gaoqiao stretches near the Yangtze River estuary.
The center also warned of rough seas from this afternoon through tomorrow morning, with waves of 3.5 to 5.2 meters outside the Yangtze estuary triggering an orange alert, and waves of 2 to 3.5 meters inside the estuary and around the Yangshan port area triggering a yellow alert. Waters off Hangzhou Bay's northern shore will see waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters, a blue-level warning.
Metro service subject to change, ferries fully suspended
Shanghai Metro said it will adjust train operations in real time based on conditions, including possible speed restrictions or service suspensions, and advised riders to follow its official Weibo account for updates.
The operator also urged passengers to move carefully on wet platforms and escalators.
Shanghai's passenger ferry company said its Changheng cross-river route suspended service around midday today, meaning all of its routes are now suspended. A resumption date will be announced later; passengers can call 69693666 for daily updates.
China's national flood control and emergency management authorities activated a Level 4 flood and typhoon emergency response for Shanghai at noon today, citing Saudel's approach and its potential to strengthen further.
Editor: Xu Qing