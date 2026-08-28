[SH Transit] China Eastern Adds Flights On World's Longest Air Route

China Eastern Airlines will add more flights on the world's longest scheduled passenger route, a marathon link between Shanghai, Auckland and Buenos Aires.

The route covers about 20,000 kilometers and takes about 25 hours one way, making it the longest one-stop scheduled flight in the world. It opened December 4, 2025, as China's first direct air link to a major South American city.

Starting December 5, the airline will fly the route four times a week, up from twice weekly.

Flight MU745 will leave Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Mondays and Thursdays, as before, and add Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The return flight, MU746, will depart Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesdays and Fridays, as before, and add Thursdays and Sundays.