[Weather] Typhoon Saudel Makes Two Landfalls in Zhejiang

Typhoon Saudel made landfall twice within about an hour this morning in neighboring Zhejiang Province, first in Kanmen, Yuhuan, at 8:05am, then again in Longwan District, Wenzhou, at 9:10am.

Both landfalls came in at force 12 – strong enough to uproot trees, damage weaker structures and make it dangerous to be outdoors.

Saudel's first landfall struck the same stretch of coast in Kanmen that was already hit twice this year, by typhoons Bavi and Dolphin, making it the third typhoon to come ashore there in 2026.

Forecasters warned that the area around and north of the landfall points faces a dangerous convergence of high winds, heavy rain and elevated tides, as the storm surge coincides with an astronomical high tide.

China's national weather authority has raised its emergency response for major weather disasters – covering typhoons, rainstorms and severe convective weather – to Level 2.

Heavy rain is expected to spread inland over the coming days, potentially affecting nine provinces and regions – Jiangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan, in addition to Zhejiang and Fujian.