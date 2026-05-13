Shanghai Metro: No Regular Bikes Allowed for Now

Are passengers allowed to bring their bikes into metro trains in Shanghai? Many residents have raised this question after Beijing launched a pilot program to allow passengers to travel with their bicycles on four subway lines recently.

According to Beijing Metro's new regulation, starting on May 10, cyclists can bring their bikes into Metro lines 6, 17, the Changping Line, and Line S1, via selected stations on weekends, at a price of 30 yuan (US$4.3) each ride. Prior to this, only folding bikes were allowed.

Shanghai Shentong Group, the city's metro operator, told Shanghai Daily that bikes are not allowed currently and there are no plans to change the regulation yet.

Under Shanghai's transit rules, passengers can bring bags and other items on the metro as long as they are:

No heavier than 30 kilograms

No larger than 0.2 cubic meters

No more than 1.8 meters in total sum of length, width and height

Items must not dirty the transit area or disturb other passengers.

Thus, folded and properly packed bicycles are allowed on the subway if they fit these limits.