[China Tech] Yueyang Hospital Wins Approval for Futuristic Hand Rehab System

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A non-invasive brain-muscle-machine system for rehabilitating hand function, developed by Shanghai Yueyang Hospital, has obtained the innovative medical device registration certificate.

It marks the first registration certificate of its kind ever issued in the neurorehabilitation field in Shanghai.

The device is designed to help patients gradually restore and improve hand motor function following accidents or neurological disorders such as stroke.

Medical teams from the hospital said they will keep improving the brain-muscle-machine rehabilitation system, aiming to expand its use in clinics and enhance how well it connects the brain and computer.

"Our department plans to launch a specialized BCI rehabilitation clinic to provide targeted services for recovering hand function in patients needing neurorehabilitation," said Dr Wu Jiajia, vice director of the hospital's rehabilitation medicine department.

"Each patient will receive a comprehensive professional assessment, based on which we will formulate a personalized rehabilitation strategy. Most patients will achieve significant functional improvements after two weeks of intensive training. Previous clinical trials have demonstrated that many patients can perform independent hand movements and active behavioral control after only three to five days of training with this device.

"The rehabilitation program is also available for expatriate patients, who can visit our international medical department," she added.