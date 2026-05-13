SIAL 2026 to Highlight Trends Shaping Global Food Industry

The 2026 SIAL Global Food Industry Summit is set to take place from May 18 to 20 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, bringing together exhibitors and industry leaders from across the global food sector.

The summit will spotlight a wide range of international food exhibitions, featuring more than 18 themed categories. Exhibits will cover imported foods, health foods, snacks, seasonings, ingredients and beverages, including tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks.

Visitors can also expect displays of popular snack products such as nuts, cereals and dried fruits, alongside seasonings sourced from around the world.

In addition to supermarket and retail food products, the event will showcase regional cuisines and specialty foods from various countries and regions.

Organizers said the summit will also highlight developments in food supply chains and the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving operational efficiency across the food industry.

Digital innovation companies and technology-driven food enterprises are also expected to participate, reflecting broader industry trends toward automation, smart production, and AI-powered solutions in the global food market.