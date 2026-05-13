SIAL 2026 to Highlight Trends Shaping Global Food Industry
The 2026 SIAL Global Food Industry Summit is set to take place from May 18 to 20 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, bringing together exhibitors and industry leaders from across the global food sector.
The summit will spotlight a wide range of international food exhibitions, featuring more than 18 themed categories. Exhibits will cover imported foods, health foods, snacks, seasonings, ingredients and beverages, including tea, coffee and alcoholic drinks.
Visitors can also expect displays of popular snack products such as nuts, cereals and dried fruits, alongside seasonings sourced from around the world.
In addition to supermarket and retail food products, the event will showcase regional cuisines and specialty foods from various countries and regions.
Organizers said the summit will also highlight developments in food supply chains and the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving operational efficiency across the food industry.
Digital innovation companies and technology-driven food enterprises are also expected to participate, reflecting broader industry trends toward automation, smart production, and AI-powered solutions in the global food market.
SIAL, or Salon International de l'alimentation, will also work with Tutto Pizza, one of Naples' most famous pizza trade shows. At the summit, the Tutto Pizza Expo will combine traditional pizza-making with innovative flavors.
They will demonstrate semi-finished ingredients and products, brought from Italy, and use technology to reproduce and bring us closer to authentic Italian pizza flavors.
The snack festival competition will test new flavors and crunch, the Chinese cuisine competition will test restaurants' culinary skills and creativity, and the tea mixer competition will test the new brew.
The SIAL Global Food Industry Summit tickets cost 199 yuan. Make a reservation via the QR code below by 17 May to enter for free!
If you go:
Date: May 18-20, 9am onwards
Admission: 199 yuan
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心
Address: 2345 Longyang Road, New Pudong Area
浦东新区龙阳路2345号
Editor: Liu Qi