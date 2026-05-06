Shanghai Draws 16.9m May Day Visits

Shanghai recorded 16.90 million tourist visits during this year's May Day holiday, from May 1 to 5, up 2.43 percent year-on-year, according to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city's hotel room occupancy rate reached 72.8 percent, while total tourism-related spending — covering dining, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment — was estimated at 21.51 billion yuan ($3.15 billion).

Festivals boost holiday spending

The seventh Shanghai 5.5 Shopping Festival added momentum to the holiday season, connecting major business districts, shopping streets, malls, and scenic areas across the city. Sports-themed events were integrated into commercial zones, including table tennis activities at key shopping areas and equestrian displays linked to the 2026 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour.

The 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show brought spring scenery to both downtown and suburban areas, with Shanghai Botanical Garden and Huangpu district as the two main venues. A total of 10 additional sub-venues across the city offered diverse floral experiences. Along the Huangpu River, a 2.3-kilometer floral wall and displays featuring more than 400 plant varieties created popular photo spots for visitors.

Coffee enthusiasts also had much to explore during the 2026 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival. Nearly 300 coffee and lifestyle brands lined a 2.3-kilometer waterfront stretch of the North Bund main venue. District-level events added unique attractions, including drone shows and intangible cultural heritage parades in Lin-gang, Jiangnan-style experiences in Qingpu, and beauty-and-coffee crossovers on the West Bund in Xuhui.

​The North Bund main venue of the 2026 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival. [Photo/General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

Shows and exhibitions draw crowds

Throughout the holiday, Shanghai's performance scene remained vibrant. Across the city, 237 performance venues staged nearly 2,000 commercial performances, covering musicals, plays, concerts, and comedy shows.

​The JZ Spring 2026 music festival, one of the major cultural highlights during the holiday, brings jazz and cross-cultural music experiences to the city. [Photo/General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

Shanghai's museums and art venues also attracted strong interest during the holiday. The city hosted dozens of museum exhibitions and more than 100 art exhibitions, with several popular venues extending their opening hours.

​The exhibition Roma: From Olympus to Capitoline at the World Expo Museum. [Photo/General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

Countryside routes and river cruises offer leisure options

For visitors seeking a slower pace, Shanghai introduced 20 rural tourism routes as part of a spring-themed rural travel program, covering suburban areas and leisure destinations.

The city's waterways also remained a major attraction. Along the Huangpu River, several themed services were launched, featuring pet-friendly trips, dining experiences, and live music, while Suzhou Creek introduced new programs combining waterfront sightseeing, tea culture, and pop-up theatrical performances.

​A traditional Chinese opera performance is staged on a Suzhou Creek cruise. [Photo/General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]

Anime and markets draw young visitors

Anime and gaming events became a major holiday draw for young visitors. Events such as Bilibili World 2026, CCG EXPO 2026 (China International Cartoon & Game Expo), and anime pop-ups in major malls drew young visitors to exhibition venues and commercial areas.

The city also hosted more than 100 themed markets, covering cultural products, food, trendy lifestyle goods, and pet-friendly experiences. Major attractions also refreshed their holiday programs, with Shanghai Disney Resort, the Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, and Shanghai Happy Valley introducing new exhibitions, performances, and interactive activities for families and young visitors.

​A spring-themed celebration parade at Shanghai Disney Resort. [Photo/General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government]